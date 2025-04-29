



Alex Gangitano and the hill 5 hours ago

The Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and the press secretary of the White House, Karoline Leavitt, have brief reporters in the White House while the Trump administration reaches its brand 100 days in office.

The Treasury Secretary, Scott Bessent, announced Tuesday that no new price agreement with the main business partners, but negotiations with India could be about to conclude with one. Seventeen are in motion, said Bessent to Journalists from the White House, referring to negotiations with business partners. When asked if there could be an advertisement on India this week, Bessent expressed his optimism but would not engage in a calendar. I think we are very close to India, and India just a little inside baseball India, in a fun way, is easier to negotiate than many countries because they have very high prices and many prices, said Bessent. He said talks with Asian business partners are closest to the management of an agreement because these allies were the most to come with negotiations. As I mentioned, the vice-president Vance was in India last week. I think he and Modi have made very good progress. So I could see a few announcements on India, said Bessent, referring to the Indian Prime Minister Narendra amending that he thinks that an agreement with South Korea and Japan is also close. Vance Traveling in India Last week and met Modi for commercial negotiations. The United States is the largest trading partner and India was briefly struck by a 26% rate before President Trump listens to the reciprocal price program for most countries for 90 days, now 10% of prices in place. Bessent was also questioned on talks with China, which faces a global rate of 145% of the United States which was set up when Trump interrupted the other prices. He would not detail what kind of talks, if necessary, the administration had with Beijing, but insisted that the prices would injure China more than the United States I think that over time, we will see that Chinese prices are not durable for China, said Bessent. He added that he did not enter the grainy nitty of whom speaking to whom and he would not comment if Trump had spoken directly with Chinese president Xi Jinping. Trump said he had spoken to Xi on several occasions, but China denied that any negotiations on the prices began. Chinese officials on Monday Criticized the approach of the Trump administrations To negotiate the pricing policy and accused the United States of intimidation of other nations. Tuesday too, Bessent was asked about Trump Floating a new drop in income tax as a way to alleviate the impact of its radical prices. To which President Trump is referring is the capacity of pricing income to grant tax compensation. And I think there is a very good chance that we see that in the next tax bill, said the secretary. The president campaigned on any debt tax, without social security tax, without overtime tax and the restoration of interest deductibility for American car cars so that tariff income can be used for tax relief on all these immediately. Bessent met Speakermike Johnson (R-La.), The leader of the majority of the Senatejohn Thune (RS.D.) and the best tax writers on Capitol Hill on Monday and told journalists that July 4 is the new deadline for the legislators to adopt the ambitious tax program. Trump and the Republicans should include a Party Tax Objectives Pot-Pourri in the single package, including potentially carrying out the tax reductions in 2017 permanent and eliminating taxes on advice, overtime and social security.

