Amnesty International Reports on the Decrease in Human Rights Protection of Indonesia





Tempo.co,, Jakarta – Agnès Callamard, the secretary general of Amnesty International, said that Indonesia human rights Degradation of protection. In fact, Indonesia is cited as an important example. According to Agnès, the world protection of human rights is also down. “Our report shows that universal human rights in the world are at a critical moment,” Agnès said during a virtual discussion in Menteng, in the center of Jakarta on Tuesday, April 29, 2025. She explained that the decline in the quality of human rights and the increase in authoritarianism occurs everywhere, including in Europe, Africa, America and Asia. Indonesia, she said, is an example, where the protection of human rights is slowly deteriorating and authoritarian practices are increasing. The Amnesty International report on the world human rights situation highlights several incidents in Indonesia, including the excessive force exerted by the police during demonstrations in several regions. One case that drew the attention of Amnesty International is arbitrary arrests during the #Peringatandandurat, or #EmergencyWarning demonstrations series in August 2024. Their report mentioned that 344 demonstrators had been arrested, and at least 152 people suffered physical injuries. The Amnesty International report also highlights human rights violations in Papua. “In PapuanThe illegal murders of civilians continued with impunity in the context of the conflict between the Indonesian military groups and armed separatists, “as indicated in the amnesty report. The other aspects of human rights underlined by Amnesty International include development projects that have negative impacts on local communities, the use of spy software by the authorities and the candidacy of Gibran Rakabum Rakabum, the son of former president Joko Widodo, as vice-presidential candidate by the alteration of formal requirements. During the same event, Diah Kusumaningrum, professor of international relations at Gadjah Mada University, said that Indonesia is experiencing an increase in authoritarian practices. She underlined the score of Indonesia in the Freedom House index, which has decreased. The index measures the level of political freedom and civil rights in various countries. Diah said that Freedom House classified Indonesia as a entirely democratic country in 2014. However, in 2025, the non -profit organization classified Indonesia as a “partly free” country. Diah said that the decline is partly due to the consolidation of power by autocrats. “Autocrats do not immediately close the Democratic door, but rather use democratic instruments to consolidate their power,” she said. Choice of the publisher: Amnesty reports attacks on 288 Indonesian human rights defenders in 2024 Click here To get the latest tempo news updates on Google News

