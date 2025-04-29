Politics
The British do not call any of the most popular candidates of the new survey before the local elections
The most popular political leader is not the above, a new survey shows only 36 hours before voters went to the polls in local elections.
This comes in the midst of increasing concerns that Reform UK is at the dawn of a major breakthrough, following a deep disillusionment with work and conservatives.
The Nigel Farages party is expected to win a parliamentary bypass election and two mayor competitions as well as to take hundreds of seats across England on Thursday.
The success of the games sparked an increasing panic among leftist activists and the firefighters' union launched a new leaflet warning voters that firefighters do not trust the reform – you shouldn't either.
Before the local Thursday elections, the more common survey company asked the voters who thought they were the most effective to govern the country with 41% of answers: none of these elements above.
The second most popular choice was Mr. Farage with 23%, followed by Keir Starmer out of 19%, the leader of the Conservative Party Kemi Badenoch with 8%, Lib Dems Ed Davey on 6%. The co-leaders of the Greens, Carla Denyer and Adrian Ramsay, last with 2%.
Overall, the survey has shown that the workforce out of 18%, behind the reform of 26%and the conservatives out of 25%, in the areas where the elections take place.
More in the common executive director, the United Kingdom, Luke Tryl, said: the public atmosphere entering these elections is that of deep disillusionment, voters are impatient for change, but it is not confident that any party can deliver it. While the results flow on Friday, this survey suggests that we will see that the fragmentation of the electorate in the general elections in recent years has only accelerated since then.
For many, their vote Thursday will be an expression of deep frustration with the status quo. Nigel Farages Reform UK seems to be the big winner of the night, leading in our surveys, while the curators of these figures would lose dozens of seats in the disputed elections on a normally solid lawn – both to reform the United Kingdom and the liberal democrats.
The survey, which also suggests that reform voters are the most eager to send a national message to the local elections, was ordered as part of the special election of Channel 4 Live 2025: the debate.
Tory, Lib Dem and the labor voters said they thought that competence to manage the Council was the most important issue at stake on Thursday, a reason cited by 47% of conservative voters.
But among those who intend to vote for the reform, the most important question was national immigration policies, with 67% stressing it as their main reason to support the party.
Some 1,641 council seats are to be won on May 1, in 23 local authorities, as well as six mayors and the possibility of being the new deputy of Runcorn and Helsby.
More in common, also revealed that in the race for the race, the mayor, the Olympic boxer and candidate for the reform of Yorkshire, Luke Campbell, has a popularity which exceeds that of his party.
Even those who were skeptical about the reform and Mr. Farage were positive about the medal winner, they found.
But overall, Mr. Tryl said: I do not think I am exaggerated to say that the groups we have made in last week are among the most disillusioned, disappointed, dissatisfied that we have run.
There was a real feeling that people continue to ask for the change in politics and that they do not get this change, and that they are therefore not only to think that things are bad, but start to lose confidence in the incapacity of the system to change things.
Among the people who plan to vote a reform, suggested Mr. Tryl, there was a feeling that we can also make the dice to get something different.
He added: this is an election of disillusionment, it is also a bit of an election of dice and trying to send a signal to the powers which are also the election.
