How Donald Trump's approval rating is after 100 days





After 100 days in power, Donald Trump's approval rating is 44%, with his 54%disapproval, giving the President a net approval of -10 points, according to Newsweek's Tracker.

This is his lowest approval note so far since he started his second term.

Thomas Gift, Associate Professor of Political Science and Director of the Center on American Policy at the University College of London, told Newsweek that although the weak notes of approval of Trump are not so important for him as president of the second mandate, they could have great implications for the Republicans in the Congress while they are looking for a re-election in mid-term in 2026.

Newsweek contacted the White House by email to comment.

How Donald Trump's approval rating remained after 100 days.

Measuring a president after 100 days is a tradition that began during the first mandate of Franklin D. Roosevelt in the 1930s and has since become a symbolic step which offers a snapshot of the early momentum of a president, the perception of the public and the political capital.

What the polls say about Donald Trump

Recent surveys have shown Trump's approval rating to a historic hollow. The latest CNN / SSRS survey, carried out between April 17 and 24, among 1,678 adults revealed that 41% currently approve of the president's work yield, while 59% disapprove of.

This is the lowest approval note for any newly elected president at 100 days which dates at least to Dwight Eisenhower, including Trump's first mandate, according to CNN.

The CNN survey also shows that the approval of the management of the presidency by Trump has been down 4 points since March and is 7 points below what it was at the end of February.

The latest Yougov / CBS survey, carried out between April 23 and 25 among 2,356 adults, also made Trump approval rating, from where it was before. The survey placed Trump's net approval at -10 points, with 45% approval and 55% disapproval. It was down -6 points in early April and +6 points in February.

And in the latest Fox News survey, carried out between April 18 and 18 among 1,104 registered voters, Trump's net approval increased to -10 points, with 44% approval and 55% disapproving, down 2 points in March.

It is also below the approval of Joe Biden (54%), Barack Obama (62%) and George W. Bush (63%) to 100 days in their presidencies, and is down 5 points compared to the approval of Trump of 49%in March.

How the Americans evaluate it on the economy

Trump's approval notes have flowed since he introduced new prices from the “Liberation Day”, which saw the markets crash, before rebounding a few days later.

But the management of the situation by Trump has left uncomfortable voters, with inflation fears or a possible increase in increase.

In a survey of the New York Times / Siena College, which was conducted from April 21 to 24 and published on Friday, 50% of the participants said that the president had aggravated the economy since his entry into office three months ago, while 21% said that the economy was better and that 27% found it almost the same.

When asked if Trump's economic changes were a “good thing for the country or a bad thing”, 50% said bad, while 36% said that the property and 10% said neither well nor bad.

With regard to the approval of voters in Trump management of the economy, 42% approve, with 24 percent of high approving and 18% somewhat approving, while 55% disapprove of, 42% strongly and 13% somewhat.

Just over three -quarters of the participants, 76%, described the economy as just or poor, while 22% deemed it excellent or good. Among those who gave the economy a bad note, 52% had voted for Trump in the 2024 elections.

The image of the Americans of the economy was not much better for Trump in an AP-Noc survey which was led between April 12 and 21 and published on Saturday. The survey only revealed 37% approved by the management of the economy by Trump.

The Fox News survey has also shown a significant slowdown. In March, Trump held a 43% approval rating on the economy. This number has since slipped to 38%, while disapproval remains significant at 56%. And in the last survey, his note was also worse on inflation (33% approves, 59% disapprove). This is down 40% approval in March and 58% disapproval.

Meanwhile, 72% are now “very” or “extremely” worried about the economy's recession this year.

But polls show that Democrats and Republicans consider the management of the economy by Trump very differently, with 72% of Republicans supporting Trump's economic policy in the AP-Noc survey, and 12% of Democrats approved it.

How Donald Trump's approval rating is compared to the first trimester

Since the start of his second term, Trump has always had a better number of surveys than during his first mandate. But surveys show that its approval rating is now falling within the framework of economic anxiety and fears of a recession.

According to the Fox News survey, Trump's approval rating is down 1 point compared to its approval by 45% at this stage eight years ago. According to the CNN survey, which shows 41% the approval of his performance, Trump is also less popular now than it was at the same time in his first mandate, when his approval rating was 44%.

Meanwhile, in the latest poll of the Pew Research Center, carried out between April 7 and 7 among 3,589 respondents, Trump's net approval was -19 points, with 40% approval and 59% disapproval.

This puts it on equality with his first mandate, when his approval rating was 40% at the same point.

“He broke his own record to be the worst, the American people do not like what they see at this stage of Donald John Trump,” said the sounder CNN Harry Enen.

However, the approval rating of 44% of Trump in the Newsweek tracker is slightly better than that of his first mandate, when 43% approved his professional performance, and 52% disapproved, according to Realclearpolitics.

How Donald Trump's approval rating is compared

The approval rating of 44% of Trump is significantly lower than that of Joe Biden at the same time during his mandate.

According to Realclearpolitics, that day in 2021, the Biden approval rating was 54%, while 43% disapproved.

How Donald Trump's approval rating is compared to other previous presidents

Joe Biden is not the only president to be more popular than Trump.

While Trump started his second term with higher approval ratings than ever, according to Gallup's first survey on Trump's second term, carried out between January 21 and 27, he was still less popular than any president since 1953 at the start of a mandate and the only one starting with an approval note below 50%. Gallup said Biden started his first mandate with a 57%approval rating.

Three months later, the most recent Fox News and CNN surveys show that Trump is even less popular than all presidents dating from Dwight Eisenhower to 100 days.

And according to compiled data from Gallup by the American presidency project, Trump ranks well below other presidents recently elected after 100 days, going back to Eisenhower, who had a 73%approval rating.

Other elected presidents benefited from solid support from the American public just over three months in their conditions: John F. Kennedy 83%; Richard Nixon 62%; Jimmy Carter 63%; Ronald Reagan 68%; George HW Bush 56%; Bill Clinton 55%; George W. Bush 62%; and Barack Obama 65%.

What people say

Thomas Gift told Newsweek: “The main advantage of being a president of the second mandate is that the survey is much less important when you are already limited to terms.

“With Trump's approval notes deeply underwater, republican operators are likely to be trained with him. If Trump hopes to avoid an opposition house or a Senate – and the blocking and investigations that would come – he cannot afford to ignore the polls that show him as the least popular president at this stage of his presidency in more than 80 years.”

The gift added that a “rebound is possible” for Trump in the polls “, but it will require modifying the match plan and not to double on policy failures.”

What happens next

Trump's approval rating could fluctuate in the coming weeks, according to the results of key events, including critical negotiations in the Russian-Ukraine war, the evolving tariff situation and concerns about a recession.

Although polls show that Americans are concerned about the economy, the total impact of Trump's pricing strategy – it is positive or negative – cannot become clear for a long time.

Updates of 04/29/25, 12:02 p.m. and 12:25 p.m. HE: This article was updated with the comments of Thomas Gift and to reflect that Newsweek contacted the White House to comment.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.newsweek.com/donald-trump-approval-rating-100-days-polls-2065477 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos