During the last year, the president of Chinas, Xi Jinping, undertook two waves of purges of high -ranking military leaders from the Liberation Army of the Peoples.

The first wave targeted the rocket force PLA, responsible for the strategic missile arsenal in Chinas. It led to June 2024 expulsion Former defense ministers, General Wei Fenghe and General Li Shangfu of the Chinese Communist Party for having violated political discipline.

The second wave, from November 2024, saw other upper members of the Central Military Commission (CMC) such as Admiral Miao HuaMinister of Defense Dong Jun And now the CMC vice-president, he Weidong put under investigation.

It's tempting, as some have extendedTo assume that these purges indicate a challenge to Xi Jinpings Power on the army or power struggles between the PLA factions. But what evidence does exist that separate factions exist and that they work against The political authority and the interests of the base chief?

Since the FCRC Foundation in 1949, the factions within the CCP have been variously identified as based on clientele,, institutional identities and interests, or social networks.

In the context, clienist And professional Relations can be seen in the links between XI and members of the so-called Gang Shaanxi, including XIS connections as Princeling to the CMC vice-president, Zhang Youxia. It is also obvious in the Fujian clique, made up of APL officers whose quarries overlapped with Xis as the Governor of Fujian between 1999 and 2002, such as CMC vice-president, HE WEIDONG. However, such connections have apparently not isolated, for example, from the dissatisfaction of XIS.

The remaining puzzle therefore concerns the apparent purge of men specifically promoted and linked to XI.

Bureaucratic institutional interests also provide partial information. Victor Shih A supported That the leaders of institutionalized authoritarian regimes such as those of a Leninist nature have a substantial power to reshuffle the main officers of the military in order to maximize their objective at the moment and that one can have an idea of ​​the main objective of the dictators by examining the characteristics of the officers occupying high -level positions at the moment. Shih and a number of other scholar of the APL suggested that the promotion of major personalities in the APL under XI, in balance, was not motivated by the alignment of the faction, but rather by XIS reinforcement The capacities of preparation and the fight against the war of the PLA. Following judgement By XI that these leaders failed in what was identified as their most urgent mission.

The recent reorganization of the APL by which the strategic support force (SSF) has been replaced by a new information support force (ISF) under the control of XIS can also be observed under this light. This suggests that China responds to one of the perceived lessons in the failure of the Russian invasion of Ukraine by emphasizing the centrality of information domination for the conduct of the offensive war.

The remaining puzzle therefore concerns the apparent purge of men specifically promoted and linked to XI.

Appreciation of what Wu Guoguang called Stalin's logic of the XIS approach to elite circulation makes it more explainable. Not only Xi, like Stalin, targeted real adversaries and imagined in the regime (like Zhou Yongkang), but once his consolidated position, he turned on allies and protects in order to strengthen discipline, demonstrate his role being authoritative to the top of the party of the party and to provide scapegoats For sustainable governance problems. Each of these elements converge To make additional consolidation of power in the hands of the necessary leader and more desirable for better governance.

Recent purges suggest the consolidation of this logic and reflect the institutional and ideological domination of XI rather than any weakening of its power. Indeed, Historical previous Within the PCC, show that purges can consolidate authority rather than decrease it. In this sense, XI through its repeated campaigns against bad discipline and corruption in the state of the party, including the APL, simply strengthened its Leninist nature resulting In an increasingly centralized and personalized diet at the highest levels.