PM Modi says that the armed forces have all the freedom to decide the targets, the time of the answer





Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Tuesday that the armed forces have “complete operational freedom” to decide on the mode, targets and the calendar of India's response to the terrorist attack of Pahalgam, while he chaired a meeting with the first defense establishment. During the high -level meeting, which was assisted by the Minister of Defense Rajnath Singh, the national security advisor Ajit Doval and the heads of three services, Modi said that it was the national resolution to bring a crushing blow to terrorism, said government sources. Modi has expressed complete faith and confidence in the professional capacities of the armed forces. “They have complete operational freedom to decide on the mode, targets and calendar of our response,” said Modi, a source said Modi. Moda has promised to continue the terrorists behind the attack and their customers, a clear reference to Pakistan which has a history of terrorist sponsorship in India, to the “ends of the earth” and to inflict the most severe punishment “beyond their imagination”. Earlier in the day, the interior secretary of the Union, Govind Mohan, chaired a high -level meeting which was assisted by chiefs of three paramilitary forces and higher officers of two other security organizations, sources said. After the attack on Pahalgam on April 22, the security cabinet committee decided to immediately maintain the 1960s water treaty, claiming that Pakistan had violated its conditions. The CCS also decided that all the Pakistanis, with the exception of those who had a long -term visa and a diplomatic and official visa, must leave India before April 29. After the decision of the CCS, the Minister of the Interior of the Union, Amit Shah, on April 25, called the ministers in chief of all the States and asked them to ensure that no Pakistan remains in India beyond the deadline fixed to leave the country. Later, the interior secretary of the Union also held a video with the chief secretaries of all states and asked them to ensure that all the Pakistani nationals whose visas have been dismissed must leave India by the fixed deadline.

