



Ex-PM denied fundamental rights, Indian Spy obtained VIP treatment: Waqas Slams Govts Mally placed in the middle of the national crisis

Islamabad: Pakistan Tehreek-e-insaf (PTI) vehemently condemned the illegitimate government for keeping the founder of PTI Imran Khan in the event of isolation in a cell of death in false cases, manufactured by the false and politically, by making fun of the judiciary and by defying judicial orders without fear of responsibility.

Central Central Information Secretary Sheikh Waqas Akram Sheikh Waqas Akram, in a highly common statement on Tuesday, described these actions as part of a deliberate and systematic campaign to isolate the most popular leader in the country.

Sh Waqas said that the imposed regime did not only ridicule the authority of the judiciary, but had trivially challenge the judicial orders, transforming the country into a law without law.

The PTI CIS stressed that the founder of PTI was the only unifying force in Pakistan, but the regime refused him fundamental and constitutional rights, including meetings with lawyers, a family and political leaders.

Even an enemy spy like Kulbhushan Jadhav has received consular access and authorized to meet his family with a complete state protocol, he stressed, regretting the leader and former Pakistan Prime Minister of Pakistans is treated worse than a criminal.

Sh Waqas expressed a deep concern about the security and well-being of Imran Khan, which was maintained in the context of lonely isolation to deliberately isolate it from the eye of the public at a time when the nation is confronted with serious external threats.

The PTI CIS succeeded in government 47 for its poorly placed priorities and its disastrous policies, declaring that leaders eager for power, instead of uniting the nation at a time of crisis, were determined to deepen the divisions, to crush dissent and to silence patriotic voices.

He warned that the regimes disadvantage flagrant judicial directives reflected a deep contempt for the rule of law and establishes a dangerous precedent which could undermine the very foundations of the State.

Waqas urged the judiciary to protect his own dignity by holding offenders from responsible judicial orders and by making them an example. He warned that if this judicial silence continued, Pakistan was likely to turn into a failed state where anarchy, repression and impunity become the norm. “The collapse of the judicial authority will have devastating consequences for each citizen in Pakistan,” he warned.

The PTI CIS strongly criticized the remarkable silence of Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz on the unilateral India suspension of the Industry Water Treaty and its aggressive threats against Pakistan.

He raised serious concerns concerning the dubious reluctance of Sharif families to condemn the hostile -indiat actions, highlighting their long -standing commercial links with the Indian magnate and their personal relations with Narendra Modi.

While Pakistan faces an existential threat of the aggression of India water, the criminal silence of the Sharif family speaks volumes about their priorities, he said. Their financial interests and their friendship with Modi seem to prevail over their duty to defend the Sovereigntya position of the Pakistans who is not only questionable, but downright condemnable.

He also condemned the illegal detention of the head of PTI Sanam Javed, her husband and several others, declaring that the regime used the terror of the state to crush dissent and inspire fear. What type of democracy prison of peaceful political workers while granting the patronage of the State to criminal elements? He asked.

He expressed the sorrow that the most important threat of Pakistan does not come from external adversaries, but from the usurpers of power who have undermined democracy, violated the rule of law, fractured national unity and flouted the constitution and the judicial orders with an uncontrolled impunity.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.pakistantoday.com.pk/2025/04/29/pti-blasts-govt-for-keeping-imran-khan-in-solitary-confinement/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos