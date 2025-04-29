In the first 100 days, Trump adopts the bellicist position on China to new heights | Donald Trump News





Taipei, Taiwan When the United States President Donald Trump began his first mandate in 2017, he began to implement Washingtons's most bellicist economic policy in China for decades.

During the first 100 days of his second term, Trump confronted Washingtons with Beijing at higher heights, still exhibiting a severely protectionist sales program which led to a de facto commercial embargo between the two largest economies in the world.

The American prices on most Chinese products increased to 145%, the rate of 245% on certain articles while escapes which allowed Chinese exporters to escape the pre -existing prices were closed.

China has imposed 125% tariffs on most American products in response, in addition to other reprisals such as export controls on critical minerals and more strict limits on the number of Hollywood films shown in Chinese cinemas.

Trumps Trade War takes up the place where he had stopped in his first administration, shaped by a long-standing conviction that China and other countries have benefited from their commercial relationship with the United States.

It is more or less a continuation in terms of objectives and management, perhaps with more force, more determination. He treated China as an enemy and not as a friend, told Al Jazeera Zhiwu Chen, professor of finance at the University of Hong Kong.

The American trade deficit of goods and services reached $ 918.4 billion in 2024, the deficit of goods reaching a record of 1.2 dollars, according to the Bureau of Economic Analysis.

In Trumps World View, in China, the third USS trading partner after Mexico and Canada, is among the worst operators.

Trump believes that China obtained a free journey at the time of globalization and operated the American consumer, Dennis Wilder, former head of the White House and principal researcher at the initiative of Georgetown universities for American dialogue on global issues, said Al Jazeera.

He wants to balance trade to create good jobs for Americans, and he will seek Chinese investments in the United States to create good blue collar jobs. He wants American companies to have much more capacity to sell in China.

Trump launched his first trade war with China in 2018 in response to what he claimed to be unfair commercial practices and an intellectual property theft by Chinese companies.

Over the next two years, its administration has imposed prices on $ 300 billion in Chinese products, most of which remain in place five years.

While campaigning for the re -election of last year, Trump clearly said that he would hit China with even steepers if he had returned to the White House.

Although the anti-china commercial posture since January is not surprising, the scope and the erratic nature of its prices of its tariffs have taken observers, said Jeffrey Moon, who was the assistant US trade representative for former American president Barack Obama.

Trump was surprised to have been elected in 2016 and was not ready to take office. In 2025, however, the 2025 project gave him a detailed game book which included reciprocal rates and which he began to perform in his inaugural speech, Moon, who heads the Council China Moon Strategies, told Al Jazeera, referring to a political roadmap written by the Heritage Foundation, an American conservative thinking group.

Most of Trumps' original prices have been held in place and even widened by former American president Joe Biden, but when the Biden administration painted American-Chinese competition as an ideological battle between democracy and authoritarianism, Trump is motivated by a set of different values, said Wilder.

As has become obvious to the second term, Trump is a geo-economic president, not a geostrategic president, he said.

Trump does not seek the disappearance of President XI or seeks to decline in the Chinese economy unless China is reluctant to give the United States what it considers a more equitable agreement in economic relations, added Wilder, referring to Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Unsustainable prices

In recent weeks, Trump and the White House officials have openly said they wanted to negotiate with China and reduce the rate of 145%, that US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent has called non-durable.

Trump said his administration was in active negotiation with Beijing on trade. Chinese officials insisted that these talks have not yet started.

Ray Wang, an analyst based in Washington, based in DC, which focuses on the United States-China, said that the maximization of pressure on China could turn against him and push Beijing to an additional decoupling of the American economy.

Faced with embargo level prices and the intensification of bellicist rhetoric, it is unlikely that Beijing is initiating significant negotiations, thus complicating efforts to respond to the very economic economic concerns that politics aims to resolve, Wang told Al Jazeera.

Marina Zhang, an associate professor in Australia-China Institute Relations of the Sydney University of Technology, said that Chinese manufacturers could increasingly turn to other countries to isolate themselves from the American economy.

For China, this presents both risks and opportunities: while its exporters to the United States are facing immediate pressure, Beijing pushes more widely for the diversification of the Anase market, in Africa and Latin America earns a new emergency and traction, Zhang told Al Jazeera.

While the US-Chinese war of trade lights up, Trump has also set US trade with other countries in general.

In the past 100 days, Trump has hit Mexico and Canada with distinct cycles of booming prices.

On April 2, he widened the trade war to more than 180 countries and territories with the announcement of so -called reciprocal prices between 10 and 49%.

Trump later interrupted prices for 90 days in anticipation of country negotiations by country, but he continued to push Chinese business partners to fill the gaps for exports linked to the United States.

The difference [from his first term] is that prevailing on Chinese strategy is part of a global economic strategy. For example, while he concludes new trade agreements with Japan, South Korea, Singapore, etc., he will want to make sure that they do not help China in the equity of Chinese in American-Chinese trade, said Wilder, the former white house manager.

Drew Thompson, a principal researcher at S School of International Studies in S Rajaratnam in Singapore, said that Trumps' end objective is to rewrite Washington's long-standing consensus supporting free trade and market liberalization to a shape in his image.

The Trump administration changes the nature of its economic and security partnerships and essentially its relationship with the whole world. It is not specifically directed against China, Thompson told Al Jazeera.

This is really the perception that the United States has benefited and have not benefited from globalization and, frankly, reflecting the perception of American voters of the same thing.

