



More than 400 migrants are feared to cross the chain by trying to reach Great Britain. The border force rushes to intercept up to seven guns launched by smugglers on Tuesday morning, GB News reported. If all asylum seekers were to reach British waters, it would take the annual total to almost 11,000 less than 24 hours after spending beyond 10,000. The home secretary, Yvette Cooper, blamed the weather for the record number of small boats this year. The home office confirmed that 473 migrants arrived on eight boats on Monday, leaving the prime ministers “Smash the gangs” engages in tatters. He takes the total annual this year at least 10,358.

It comes after 247 migrants arrived on five boats on Sunday. When asked if she thought she was doing a good job to stop the level passages, Ms. Cooper told Times Radio: the boats are high and that undermines the security of borders, her life in danger. This is why it is so essential to take measures on the criminal gangs that underlie this job vile of people. They enjoyed the much higher number of days of calm time. “” It is the earliest point of a calendar year that the milestone of 10,000 was affected. Last year, the figure of 10,000 was only hit on May 24, while in 2023, it was hit on June 17.

The Minister of the Interior said that the United Kingdom had “persuaded the French government to change their rules” so that the police can intercept the boats in the water. Asked about the number of crossings, she told BBC Breakfast that the gangs launched boats higher on the coast, then people climbed on the boats, migrants climb on the boats in shallow waters, knowing that French rules for many years have meant that the French police could not and would not be intervened as soon as they were really in the water. “” She added: We have now convinced the French government to change their rules, to effectively modify their laws, so that the French police can intervene with these boats and prevent people from putting them on them. “” Cooper said the changes would come in the coming months.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.express.co.uk/news/politics/2048108/Channel-migrants-asylum-crisis-Labour The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

