The PM Narendra Modi to chair the key panel of the cabinet is meeting today. Why is it significant

























Rapid The summary is generated by AI, revises the editorial room. Prime Minister Modi will chair a crucial meeting of the Cabinet on Political Affairs (CCPA) today, a few days after a terrorist attack in Pahalgam. The Committee met last after the terrorist attack in Pulwama from Jammu-et-Cachemire in 2019. New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair a crucial meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Political Affairs or the CCPA – the most important committee of the cabinet which was also nicknamed the “Super Cabinet”. The meeting comes after a series of meetings of the firm security committee – the next one must be due Wednesday – after the shocking massacre of tourists last week in the Pahalgam of Cashmere. After the first round of the CCS meeting, the government had announced a series of non -military measures against Pakistan, including freezing on the Industry Water Treaty, closing the Attari border and the cancellation of visas. After another crucial meeting this evening with the Minister of Defense Rajnath Singh, the National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and the Chief of the Defense Staff, General Anil Chauhan, Prime Minister Modi gave the armed forces “the total freedom to decide on the mode, targets and the calendar of the military response of India to the terrorist attack of Pahalgam”, said bras. In this context, the CCPA meeting of tomorrow increased speculation. The CCPA had met last after the terrorist attack in Pulwama of Jammu-et-Cachemire in 2019 to review the security situation and formulate counter-strategies. The competition had signed the withdrawal of the most favored nation status given in Pakistan. Later, on February 26, 2019, the Indian Air Force carried out the air strike on the Balakot terrorist camps. The CCPA function The CCPA examines and decides important political and economic issues in the country and meets on crucial occasions. The CCPA mainly considers relations between the center and the states, in particular when it is necessary to form a consensus. Discussions and decisions are made on economic policies and internal security issues that have political implications. It also helps coordination between various ministries on issues that have large -scale political consequences. In addition, the CCPA also discusses and decides foreign policy issues that will probably have an impact on the country's policy. CCPA members The CCPA is chaired by the Prime Minister and Includes Defense Minister Rajnath Singh, Home Minister Amit Shah, Road Transport and Traffic Minister Nitin Gadkari, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Minister Piyush Piyush Goyal, Health Minister JP Nadda, Civil Aviation Minister K Ram Mohan Naidu, Msme Minister Manjhi, Shipping Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, Environment Minister Bhupetre Yadav, the Minister of Women and Child Protection Annapurna Devi, the Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Kiren Rijiju and the Minister of Coal G Kishan Reddy. Allied festival ministers have also received a place in the CCPA.



