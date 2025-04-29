President Trump results from it the first 100 days of power: how inflation behaved





The main correspondent for the Fox News Congress, Chad Pergram, reports from Capitol Hill, where legislators reflect at the first 100 days of President Donald Trump.

President Donald Trump heard the first 100 days of his second mandate, highlighting the way inflation and other key problems have resisted his first months in power.

When he took office, the 47th president opposed the drop in prices of American consumers, inflation being also a subject often mentioned while he presented himself against Joe Biden, then Kamala Harris, in 2024.

In March, the month with the most recently available data, the overall consumer price index (IPC) posted a drop of 0.1% from one month to the other while being 2.4% compared to a year ago, according to data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS). These readings were smaller than those reported in February.

President Donald Trump (Brendan Smialowski / AFP via Getty Images)

Inflation in February, the first full month of Trump, displayed a jum of 0.2% compared to January and an increase of 2.8% for the same month in the previous year. Meanwhile, consumers have seen inflation increase by 0.5% of months in months and from 3% from one year to another in January, the month in which President Joe Biden's mandate ended and Trump was sworn in.

Consumer prices overall have accumulated a slight elevation – up to 0.17% – in the first three months of Trump.

Fox Business examines how the inflation of eggs, meat, gas, rent and new and used vehicles has so far made Trump administration.

Eggs

Eggs, a must -have in the kitchen for many Americans, experienced a cumulative price increase of almost 17% in the first three months of 2025, according to BLS IPC data.

In March, they remained 60.4% higher than a year ago.

The cost of a dozen grade A eggs in the United States was on average $ 6.23 in March, according to the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis. The prices of eggs were affected by a generalized epidemic of avian flu (bird flu), resulting in record prices and shortages.

Regarding the prices of wholesale eggs, they were about $ 3.15 per dozen for truck trucks of large shell eggs, cowards and white at the end of April, according to the American department of agriculture. They had exceeded $ 8 per dozen at the end of February.

Trump administration officials said he would take a while to reflect on the retail market.

Meat

A man shopping for meat in a grocery store. (Jim Watson / AFP via Getty Images)

The price of meat, poultry and fish jumped 1.1% in the first three months of Trump's second administration, according to IPC data.

In this period of time, subcategories such as poultry and pork displayed cumulative percentage increases of 0.66% and 0.28%, respectively, indicated.

Fresh fish and seafood, for their part, decreased by 0.28%.

The large category of meat, poultry and fish in the IPC was 3.1% higher in March than the same month in the previous year, BLS data showed.

Gas

IPC data said that regular unleaded petrol fell 7.6% in the first three months of Trump's second term.

From March 2024 to March of this year, the price of unleaded regular petrol fell by 10.3%, according to the BLS.

To rent out

The cost of rent for a primary residence has increased slightly during the first three months of Trump's presidency. Meanwhile, its percentage variation was an increase of 0.62%, according to the data from the IPC.

It posted an increase of 4% compared to the period of 12 months compared to March 2024.

New cars

The new vehicles have not seen any price change between March 2024 and March this year.

During the first three months of Trump in particular, they were also little modified, the data of the IPC indicating that they raised 0.02% from January to March.

However, the president announced 25% of prices on imported passenger vehicles, light trucks and certain key automotive parts at the end of March.

The levy targeting imported vehicles entered into force in early April. That of automotive parts is supposed to be posted on May 3.

Some financial economists and analysts have said that these prices could increase the prices of vehicles per thousand dollars.

Used cars and trucks

Used cars are displayed for sale (Justin Sullivan / Getty Images)

For used cars and trucks, there was a cumulative increase of 0.2% prices over the three months of January, February and March, according to data from the IPC. Compared to a year ago, they increased by 0.6% in March.

