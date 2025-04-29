China plays a calm role as voters are preparing for the federal elections

China was not a decisive characteristic of this electoral campaign.

If anything, Donald Trump's shadow rather than Xi Jinping took advantage of the competition between Peter Dutton and Anthony Albanese.

During the last elections, many Chinese Australians swayed behind work, accusing the Morrison government for the rapid deterioration of relations with Beijing.

Since then, the Albanian government has decided to “stabilize” links, while Mr. Dutton has worked to rebuild links with the Australian Chinese community.

But while the diplomatic tone has softened, the tensions between the two countries have not disappeared and could still shape the way some Australians vote on Saturday.

For Australians from the Somechinese, foreign policy is a determining factor during the vote. (Supplied: Prime Minister's office))

A balancing act

Regarding China, the two main parties share a little common ground by trying to balance economic imperatives with deep security anxieties.

China remains at the heart of Australian prosperity, and the coalition and the work said they wanted to do everything possible to let the commercial relationship flourish more.

The Minister of Trade, Don Farrell, thought last year that bilateral trade could go from $ 300 billion to $ 400 billion per year, and Mr. Dutton went even further, saying that he “likes” to see the commercial relationship “increase twice”.

The two parties also praised the Australian Chinese community, Mr. Dutton calling the diaspora a “wonderful and wonderful part of Australia”.

But while the rhetoric on trade and the community is hot, the two parties are wary of China which takes a foothold in the Pacific.

There is also a bipartite consensus according to which Australia must continue to build strategic and defense alliances aimed at balancing the growing military weight of China and protecting freedom of navigation in the region.

There are many red lines on both sides of politics.

The Chinese economic coercion campaign has left a deep impression on Australian officials and politicians.

And although Beijing and Canberra are both against the amazing assault of the Trump administration against the global trade system, the Albanian government has clearly indicated that it will not join any effort led by Chinese to repel the president.

The limits of stabilization

Although there are common threads that cross the two main parts, there are also strong differences.

The coalition argues that the government has become so concerned about the “stabilization” of the relationship (and portray this strategy as a success) that it is now too careful to call Beijing.

Chinese President Xi Jinping (R) shakes hands with the Prime Minister of the Salomon Islands, Jeremiah Manele, who made an official visit to China last year. (Xinhua / Liu bin / EPA))

This broke out in the open air when the Chinese navy disrupted trans-Tasman flights with live shooting exercises while finishing an unprecedented constituency of a large part of Australia.

For some in the opposition, it was a reminder of the limits of the government's strategy.

“How is stabilization going?” A coalition benducher observed an archery at the time.

Mr. Dutton, on the other hand, kept the communication channels open with China while he was in opposition, including a friendly meeting with the Prime Minister last year, but he argued that the Prime Minister's careful response to military exercises betrayed weakness.

And when Mr. Dutton was questioned on Channel 7 this week, which country represented the “greatest threat to the security of Australia”, the leader of the opposition was not afraid to name China, although he took care to point the finger of his party in power rather than his people.

“The greatest concern of our intelligence agencies and our defense agency is in contact with the Chinese Communist Party,” he said.

“They are worried about the conflict in our region. They are concerned about what it would make to have an impact on our profession, what it would do for our own security establishments and what we have to do to respond to say a cyber attack on our country.”

On the other hand, Anthony Albanese was much more reserved and did not approach the word “threat”, claiming that China was a “major power in the region which seeks to increase its influence” and to call the “complex” relationship.

A large diaspora

The two parties are not only trying to balance trade and security with China, they are struggling with the way it could also take place with the diaspora during the elections.

They will closely monitor how this could influence Chinese Australian voters, especially in the key seats of Melbourne and Sydney who will determine the winner.

The two parties plowed for a time, money and considerable efforts to reach these voters, both in person and targeted awareness on social networks.

The diaspora is large and complex. He includes immigrants from a multitude of countries, covering a range of political opinions ranging from the inveterate enemies of the Chinese Communist Party as well as his ferocious supporters.

Many, however, are indifferent to foreign policy, and much more concerned with bread and butter problems such as the cost of living or health care than on the complexity of international geopolitics.

Some voters are more concerned with the promises of financing each political party for health care and social services. (ABC North Queensland: Cameron Simmons))

The father of two of two Michael Yang, who works as a tax accountant, recently opened an account on popular sight on social networks, where he translates the policies of the two main parties in Chinese.

He told the ABC that he had started the account because he was worried about the quantity of false information circulating on social media in Chinese, and that he voted for work largely because he thinks that his policies on climate change and public services are much stronger.

“Having crossed this parenting, it makes me appreciate how free public schools and hospitals were. Everything was free and excellent,” he said.

“And if you take a look at the a history of the liberals, they have a history of reducing public funding for infrastructure and services.

“And my number one disagreement with the Liberal Party is (on) climate change that we see it almost every day, and they are simply in denial,” said Mr. Yang.

When geopolitics is also local at home

For some Chinese Australians, foreign policy is deeply personal.

An internal review of the Liberal Party revealed that the offender pronounced against the coalition in several seats with larger Chinese Australian voters in 2022 was motivated by the “obviously incorrect” perception that criticism from the government of Morrison towards the Chinese government were also intended for the “broader Chinese community”.

Coalition Peter Dutton was a keen critic from Beijing when relations have declined between the two countries. (ABC News: Ian Cutmore))

And the coalition feared that Peter Dutton, who was one of the most energetic criticism of the Beijing government, when the relationship touched the bottom will not be able to shake up the perception that it was anti-china.

Evaluating what will happen in 2025 and if the ground has changed since 2022 is not easy.

Jeffery Wang, who is a member of the Taiwanese community of Sydney and a member of the Liberal Party in the long term, told ABC that many Chinese social media users feared that a Dutton government “beats racism” against the Chinese community, but he thinks that anxiety is completely lost.

“I think that the perception of Peter Dutton's media is bad in the consumer media, but it is even worse in Chinese social media” “” He said.

“(But) I think it is a caricature built of what he represented rather than who he really is.

“I went to a meeting with him and many Chinese community leaders and they were absolutely surprised by what he was in real life in relation to what they thought he was in the construction of the media.

“It is actually the real Australian dream of someone who comes from very humble beginnings and who made success in theory, his story should resonate very well with the Chinese community because that's what we aspire.”

But not everyone agrees.

Lily Meng, who lives in the Melbourne electorate, emigrated to Australia 20 years ago and voted for the Liberals all along.

But she told the ABC that this year, she would vote for the ALP for the first time in part because she suspected that Mr. Dutton would take a hard populist line against Beijing.

“People also said that he was Trump in Australia, it means a worse relationship with China,” she said.

“As a Chinese living in Australia, we hope that Australia will have a friendly relationship with China. Tension will do no property.”