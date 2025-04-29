Doctor TIFA revealed research related to Jokowi diploma photos that were viral on social networks

Jakarta, inews.id – Social media activists, Dr. Tifauzia Tyassuma, explained that the results of his research on the photos of the Jokowi diploma circulating on social networks. According to him, the photo of the diploma was not a photo of Joko Widodo which had been the 7th President of the Republic of Indonesia.

“Even if it is a photo, let's say perhaps about 30 to 40 years ago with a photo of youth, which is called Joko Widodo, who is the 10-year president, it is clearly not a photo of him,” said Doctor Tifa in a people with a little voice with three Jokows diplomas in Inews, Tuesday 4/29/2025).

He saw the problem of the Jokowi diploma circulating on social networks using the field of medicine, in particular anatomy because he continued the field.

Tifa conducted research on the photo of the diploma, seen on the side of the teeth, the nose and others linked to anatomy.

“Thus, from dental problems, the problem of the nose, which means that I look is a photo, a photo on a diploma circulating on the internet. This means that the research equipment, my research equipment is a diploma circulating on the Internet. Therefore, the only material that we have, if it is a diploma which is claimed as a false,” he said.

TIFA explained that when the Jokowi diploma circulating on the Internet was claimed as a diploma belonging to Joko Widodo who had been President of the Republic of Indonesia, he considered that the diploma was false. He saw it on the basis of the photo until the date of graduation indicated in the diploma.

“Where do I see in the photo (this one), second from the date on which he graduated on November 5, 1985, which made me doubt that this diploma was really original or not,” he said.

He explained, according to the photo of the diploma, a doctor who studied anatomy can distinguish between people in photo 1 is the person of another photo or not.

At least, there are 5 devices how to distinguish people in the photo 1 of people in other photos that are used as comparisons.

“From the photo, on the side of the person who studied the anatomy of a doctor can already distinguish, we have the expertise to say, we have a science to distinguish if this photo, even if this photo perhaps said about 30 to 40 years with a photo of youth, who is the same person named Joko Widodo, who 10 years is the president, it is clearly not his photo,” he said.

“Thus, we can see that anatomically and morphologically, from five facial devices, we can distinguish, this is not necessary to use digital technology, which means that with facial recognition which reaches the level of technology using the eyes, the eyes of a doctor.

TIFA said the five devices mentioned, first from the interface, as the interface would be difficult to use plastic. The reason, rarely the interface has many devices and complexes.

“Thus, the interface can be differentiated if the photo here (photo 1) with the eyes on the photo here (comparison photo) is the same person or not,” he said.

Second, he added, nose bone due to the length of the nose bone cannot be handled, the three teeth provisions, four chin bones and five ears.