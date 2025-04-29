MMPJ Malang Raya urges the police to spread the hoaks on Jokowi

Malang Posco Media, Malang hundreds of masses who are members of the lovers of lovers of Malang Raya Jokowi held a peaceful action in front of the Malang City DPRD building, Jalan Tugu, Tuesday (29/4) afternoon. They expressed their support for national stability and urged those responsible for the application of laws to immediately deal with those who spread the hoaks and slander against the 7th President of the Republic of Indonesia, Joko Widodo.

This action was considered a form of reaction to the old number which was emerged, linked to the validity of the Jokowi diploma. The masses considered that the problem was deliberately expired to create a political outcry after the 2024 elections.

We will not remain silent. It is no longer a question of staff, but a question of integrity of the nation. Roy Suryo and his colleagues must be treated by law because they have spread slander, said the MMPJ field coordinator Damanhury Jab, in his speech.

The action, which was followed by around 200 people, started from Kota Baru station, then LongMarch at the Tugu roundabout at the front of the DPRD office in the city of Malang. The masses brought banners which read the desired retaum of the Republic of Indonesia and the MMPJ supported national stability.

Damanhury has evaluated that the accusations against Jokowi attack not only individuals, but also have the potential to weaken the legitimacy of the 2024 elections and to disrupt the consolidation of the new government of Prabowo-Gibran.

Allegations like this are dangerous because they can affect public confidence in democracy. We support the national police to suppress Hoaks spreaders, including figures that should be an example, he added.

He also called for political figures, including retired generals, did not participate in the atmosphere with a narration that sparked divisions.

We don't just defend Jokowi. We want to maintain stability and ensure that the government in the future can work well without baseless political interruption, he concluded. (Rex / Aim)