XI inspects the Shanghai large model incubator, stressing Chinese AI ambitions
Chinese President Xi Jinping, also secretary general of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China and president of the Central Military Commission, visits the Shanghai Foundation Model Innovation Center, a large model incubator which houses more than 100 companies in Shanghai, China East, April 29, 2025. Photo: Xinhua
Chinese President Xi Jinping visited an AI incubator on Shanghai on Tuesday, calling on the city to take the lead in AI development and governance. The inspection journey occurred four days after the management of China summoned a dedicated AI study session, where XI called a head -on in this strategic sector, reported the Xinhua news agency.
“AI technology is evolving rapidly and is entering an explosive growth phase,” said Xi, also secretary general of the Central Committee of the Chinese Communist Party (CPC) and president of the Central Military Commission, while visiting the Shanghai Foundation Model Innovation Center, a large model incubator with more than 100 companies.
During the study session of the CPC Central Political Bureau Political Bureau Committee last Friday, XI stressed that AI, as a strategic technology leading the new cycle of science and industrial transformation, has profoundly changed the way people work and live.
The Party Central Committee attaches great importance to the development of AI and has improved high -level design and strengthened implementation efforts in recent years, Xi said at the session.
“The great importance that the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China attaches to the development of the AI fully reflects the strategic positioning of the AI in the new cycle of the technological revolution and industrial transformation,” said Zhang Xiaorong, director of the advanced technological research institute based in Beijing on Tuesday.
The remarks of President XI are encouraging for the development of AI in China, in particular by calling Shanghai to undertake the historic mission of developing in an influential technological innovation center in the world in order to develop an advantage of innovation across the country on an early date and to develop new quality productive forces according to local conditions, Chu Jianxun, an expert in research on the National Innovation EcosyStem and Professor China’s technology and technology technology said on Tuesday.
In the Shanghai incubator, XI joined a fair on the theme of the autonomous evolution of new generation intelligent agents, engaging discussions with young innovators on site, Xinhua reported.
“AI is an emerging industry, and it is also an industry that belongs to young people,” said Xi.
He then entered an AI product experience store, where he wondered in detail on the functions and trends on the product market, and tried a pair of smart glasses for a first -hand experience.
President XI's remarks are tracking a clear path for us to make AI innovations and practices, which also strengthens our confidence and determination to improve social well-being and stimulate industrial upgrade through technologies, said the fair, the president and chief executive company on Tuesday, which attended the show.
“As a big -language model startup (LLM), we feel greater confidence. We also deeply understand the great importance of AI technological innovations for economic and social development,” said Yan Junjie, founder of AI Unicorn Minimax, based in Shanghai.
Currently, AI innovation is accelerating on a global scale and should stimulate the transformation of society with an unprecedented depth and width, considerably improve the effectiveness of various industries, stimulates the development of new quality productive forces and increases global collaboration to a new height, said Yan, noting that “I firmly believe that Chinese LLM companies have been useful”.
Accelerate technological innovations
China has made progress in stimulating science-technology innovation and industrial improvement in recent years, its global ranking of innovation increasing clearly and strategic emerging industries taking a larger part of national economic production, according to Xinhua.
Since the beginning of 2025, Deepseek, the rising AI star, in Uniree Robotics, a pioneer in the development of humanoid robots, and the creative force behind the animated blockbuster Ne zha 2There has been significant structural progress in Chinese technological innovations.
“China has institutional advantages and abundant talents for the development of new quality productive forces,” Li Changan, professor at the China Academy at the University of Business and the International Times, on Tuesday.
In this regard, China should continue to strengthen basic research in the AI industry, with concentrated efforts to be made to make breakthroughs in basic technologies, including advanced chips and basic software, while efforts are also necessary to integrate technological innovations with industry innovations and basic education, said Zhang.
To free up new quality productive forces, China has intensified support for growth in private economy and private companies, deepening reforms of the scientific and technological system, as well as education and talent systems, and has removed obstacles obstructing the development of new quality productive forces in recent years.
According to data published recently by the National Bureau of Statistics, the high -tech industry has experienced robust growth in fixed active investments in the first quarter this year, with investments in the manufacture of aerospace vehicle and equipment of 30.3%, while investment in computer manufacturing and office devices jumped 28.5%.
“The data underlines that the development of new quality productive forces has become an important force supporting the development of the national economy, which also transforms and improves the economic structure of China to the economy of innovation,” said Li, noting that the development of China of new quality productive forces will also inject the driving force into the transformation and upgrading of the global economy.
“Moving ahead, We Will Accelerate The Innovation and Application of Multimodal LLMS. We will continue to improvise the UiliS Efficiency of Computing Resources, Boost the Integration of LLM Technologies with Various Industries and Daily Life Faster and More Efficiently, and Accelerate Scaled Service and Verical EcosyStem Serve the Daily Needs of the Public and Contribute to Shanghai's Development Into A Globally influencing hub for tech innovations, “says xu.
China has abundant data resources, a complete industrial system, vast application scenarios and enormous market potential, said CHU, expressing all confidence in the economic perspectives of China.
