Imran Khan reacts to Pahalgam's terrorist attack, known as naive to expect the action of illegitimate govt paks govt





Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan, currently behind bars after conviction for corruption, reacted to the deadly terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu-et-Cachemire, who killed 26 unarmed innocent civilians, most of them. However, Khan stopped condemning the brutal act and rather tried to draw the political mileage from the tragedy.

Avoids blameing terror, rather targets the Indian government

In his first reaction to the horrible terrorist attack, Tuesday, April 29, the chief of Pakistan Tehreek-e-insaf (PTI) called the incident deeply disturbing and tragic, but chose not to denounce the responsible terrorists. Instead, he tried to divert attention by reviving old stories, calling for the 2019 Pulwama 2019 attack and trying to blame the Indian government.

Read also: Pakistan wants us to “ advise India '' to “have a reservoir after the attack on Pahalgam

He even pointed out that Pakistan remains divided but has now united because of the India attack.

Imran Khan pushes the personal prison agenda

Even from prison, Khan continued to push his local political program, qualifying the Shehbaz Sharif administration as an illegitimate government.

It is high time to put an end to all the actions that polarize the nation more, Khan said in a statement.

States are concentrated excessive on political victimization at this critical moment deepens internal divisions and undergo the collective capacity of nations to face external threats, he added.

Also read: “ ball crushing terrorism '': PM Modi gives “total freedom” to the armed forces to act against Pakistan after the attack on Pahalgam

Accuses political rivals of being mild on India

Khan also launched a personal attack on his political opponents Nawaz Sharif and Aif Zardari, accusing them of remaining silent on India because of their enormous financial interests abroad.

It is naive to expect a strong position of selfish figures like Nawaz Sharif and Asif Zardari. They will never express themselves against India because their illegal wealth and commercial interests are abroad, said Khan.

They take advantage of foreign investments and to protect these financial interests, they remain silent in the face of foreign aggression and baseless allegations against Pakistan. Their fear is simple, that Indian lobbies could freeze their offshore assets if they dare to tell the truth, he added.

