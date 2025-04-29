Local elections 25: Will the tactical vote make the Kent scales tip over?





When Kent's voters went to the ballot into the last time to elect their county council in May 2021, Boris Johnson was Prime Minister and was still popular with the British public. Boris' rebound was certainly visible, the curators winning more than 70% of the seats on the council of the county of Kent. Compare this to four years later, when Kemi Badenoch described the Kent elections a “climb challenge”, and this is a very different story. Given their overall strength in the county and unpopularity of the Labor government, the conservatives will most likely remain Kent's biggest party during these elections, but many predict a global control scenario which could well lead to a party coalition of the party. Recounting the general elections swing last July, when the liberal democrats acquired Tunbridge Wells (transforming a constituency that was conservative since his training) and the Labor Party won people like Ashford, Douvres and Dartford, the Conservatives will fight to discover new losses from the two other main traditional parties. The success of politicians like CLLR Rich Lehmann in Swale for the Green Party, which leads the group to five men from the Kent County Council, stresses that there is certainly space in these elections for non -traditional parties. Indeed, the breakdown of an rainbow coalition on the Swale borough council in December, reforms work defeat during a by-election this same month and the local opposition to 8400 Homestead Park Development, means that local factors are probably a particular motivation factor in this part of Kent. The Green Party questions work in Dartford, where their co-leader Carla Denyer Mp campaigned during a visit to Kent last week. The Greens will also work to win Whitstable West, among other targets, and could benefit from a tactical vote across the county, while all eyes turn to reform, which compete for liberal democrats to be the main adoptive of the Conservatives. Places like Thanet, which have shown significant support for reform in general elections, are among the many battlefields for the reform. With Thanet having previously been a council controlled by UKIP, it will probably be a reform of the region which will be the strongest. With so many other parts in the mixture and the worst period of electoral honeymoon of any British government in living memory, work gains will probably be limited during these elections. The issues of this election are increased. With the unsuccessful Kents to go to the Priority Program for Dévolution des Governments (DPP), the dynamics of the county room after Thursday will undoubtedly shape Kents' proposals for the reorganization of local authorities (which are due to November 28). To summarize these elections in three words: treatment, devolution and defeat will be the watch words that we suspect that many will delimit in the coming weeks. At a time of multipartite policy, the influence of tactical voting (or change) during these elections can be crucial to decide on Thursday's results and the future leaders of the Kent County Council.

