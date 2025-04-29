



In response to the recent terrorist attack at Jammu-et-Cachemire, Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a high-level meeting today. The meeting was followed by the Minister of Defense Rajnath Singh, the national security advisor Ajit Doval and the heads of the three services. The defense staff chief, General Anil Chauhan, was also part of the meeting, which was held in the middle of India weighing his countermeasures following the terrorist attack of Pahalgam, who left at least 26 civilians, mainly tourists, dead. The meeting comes just one day before Prime Minister Modi owns another meeting of the Committee of the Cabinet on Security (CCS). PM Moda promised to continue the terrorists behind the attack and their customers, a clear reference to Pakistan, which has a most widespread history of terrorists in India, at the “end of the earth” and the greatest sanction. On Monday, the Minister of Defense Rajnath Singh informed the Prime Minister of the security situation in Jammu-et-Cachemire. The briefing came while India thought about its options to punish people behind the terrorist attack on April 22. There was no official word on the meeting of almost 40 minutes from Singh with Prime Minister Modi. The Prime Minister said on Sunday that the “authors and conspirators” of the Pahalgam attack will be “served with the most severe response”. “The whole world is held with 140 crores of Indians in our fight against terrorism. I once again assure the affected families that they will obtain justice, and justice will be done,” said Modi in his speech as “Mann Ki Baat”. “The authors and conspirators of this attack will be served with the most severe response,” he said. Pakistan put its soldiers on alert raised following the assertion of India according to which it would track the terrorists involved in Pahalgam's strike. The Pakistani army has used not caused fire through the control line (LOC) in the last four days and Indian troops have responded effectively. After the terrorist attack, India announced on Wednesday a series of punitive measures against Pakistan, in particular the suspension of the Industry Water Treaty, closing the only passage to the land border at Attari and demode of diplomatic links.

