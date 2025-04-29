



Pakistan

Pakistan will hit hard if India attacks, warns Fawad Chaudhry

If Imran Khan, Maulana Fazlur Rehman Unite, the current government will not last more than three weeks

Update on: Mar, April 29, 2025 21:24:27 PKT

Lahore (Muhammad Hasan Raza) – Former federal and eminent politician Fawad Chaudhry said that Narendra Modi is a terrorist and that India's real objective was to acquire Israel technology.

Speaking on the Podcast Dunya, Fawad said that if Imran Khan and Maulana Fazlur Rehman unite, the current government will not last more than three weeks.

“Four people-Salman Akram Raja, Shibli Faraz, Waqas Akram and Raoof Hasan-are responsible for damaging Pakistan Tehreek-E-insaf (PTI),” he added.

He criticized the chief minister of KP, Ali Amin Gandapur, declaring that if he could not obtain the release of Imran Khan, he is a useless leader. According to him, Gandapur was in talks with the establishment, but after those who failed, no dialogue is currently occurring.

Regarding a video to flee, he said it was due to a guardian torture.

He revealed that Imran Khan had been proposed to be transferred to the Bani gala but refused, requesting only an electoral date. Fawad also said that journalists Mohin Baig, Asad Toor and Matiullah Jan had not been arrested for journalism but due to personal quarrels.

In the regional situation, Fawad strongly criticized the Hindutva ideology of India, claiming that it cannot tolerate the existence of Muslims.

Read also: not an iota of doubt about Indian terrorism in Pakistan, Pahalgam Stratagem: Ispr DG

“Narendra Modi is the only terrorist declared worldwide as Prime Minister,” he said, adding that India's reason is to guarantee Israel technology. He warned that any Indian attack would respect a strong Pakistani response.

Referring to the 2019 Balakot crisis and the capture of Abhinandan, he said that Trump had then played a key role in the defective of tensions, while Modi wanted the war.

He congratulated Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for responding firmly to India after the Pahalgam incident, warning that a war between India and Pakistan could trigger Washington flames in Moscow. He described the government of India as a Modi and RSS link, guided by extremist ideology and the reverence for Nathuram Godse, the Gandhi assassin.

Fawad stressed that India has not presented evidence connecting Pakistan to the Pahalgam incident and noted the growing indigenous resistance to cashmere from the murders of Afzal Guru and Burhan Wani. He stressed that India applies special laws to cashmere, keeping helpless provincial governments and will never allow investigations to incidents like Pahalgam or Jaffer Express's attack.

He also said that Imran Khan had prevented them from negotiating with the establishment, which led to political isolation. “Gohar’s team is like a team of under 19,” he said, adding that Tweets by activist Sanam Javed have more impact than Gohar or Salman Raja.

Fawad underlined the environment of fear and fascism in Punjab, declaring that only three groups have the power of the street in Pakistan: Imran Khan, Maulana Fazlur Rehman and the lawyers.

He revealed that during a prison meeting, he told Imran Khan that they also had to face the opposition. Imran accepted and asked Omar Ayub to work on the formation of a great alliance, but Ayub did not follow.

Fawad said that many opposition leaders did not even know each other, so he took the initiative, even visiting Maulana Fazlur Rehman on several occasions. He said that Maulana is a political leader, does not direct an NGO, and like PTI, seeks political negotiation, not unilateral action.

However, when they organized a dinner to unite the forces, he was asked to step back by Shibli Faraz and Salman Akram Raja, who felt “disturbed” by his involvement.

';; Var i = math.floor (r_text.length * math.random ()); Document.write (R_Text[i]));

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://dunyanews.tv/en/Pakistan/881307-pakistan-will-strike-back-hard-if-india-attacks-warns-fawad-chaudhry The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos