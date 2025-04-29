Rome Summit Sparks Italy-Trkiye Power Play





While President Erdoan visits Rome to meet Prime Minister Meloni, the two countries deepen links with new trade and defense agreements, aimed at 40 billion dollars in bilateral trade and the joint venture of drone and aerospace technicians. The partnership indicates an increase in strategic alignment on safety, energy and innovation Decode the news. On Tuesday, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni welcomed Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoan in Rome for the fourth intergovernmental summit of Italy-Trkiye. The summit was postponed earlier this month due to the visit of Italian leaders to Washington to discuss the prices with US President Donald Trump.

It brought together key ministers from both countries and more than 500 companies for a bilateral sales forum.

As the two countries have exceeded their bilateral commercial objective of $ 30 billion, five years in advance, the leaders have now set a new medium -term objective of $ 40 billion. What they say. The joint declaration that we have adopted confirms the strength of our relationship and lays the foundations to strengthen our partnership more, said Meloni at a joint press conference with Erdoan. The two nations cement economic ties and strategic defense, energy and migration cooperation. A series of agreements has been signed, including memorandums on industrial and energy cooperation.

Italy and Trkiye accelerate a complete partnership in technology trade with strategic implications for Europe, NATO and the Mediterranean. With President Erdoan, we discussed the defense and deterrence of NATO, the European continent and the potential cooperation between our armed forces, said Italian Minister of Defense Guido Crosetto during a visit to Ankara earlier this month.

Focus on defense. A significant highest point is an in -depth alliance in drone technology. The Italian aerospace company Leonardo and Trkiyes Baykar Technologies led by Seluk Bayraktar, Erdoans, a son -in -law, has signed a memorandum of understanding to launch a joint venture in non -mixed air systems (UAS).

The collaboration aims to draw from the drone defense market at $ 100 billion in Europes over the next decade.

The JV will focus on the design, development, production and maintenance of non -mixed air vehicles (UAU). The operations will be cenrets in Italy on sites such as Ronchi Dei Legionari, Turin, Rome Tiburtina and Nerviano.

The two companies also plan to explore synergies in the space sector. And about GCAP Italy and Trkiye could potentially align themselves more on new generation military systems. One possibility is cooperation on the sixth generation hunting program of GCAP, a joint effort between Italy, the United Kingdom and Japan.

We do not yet know where the drones will go, said Leonardo CEO Roberto Cingolani. But were sure of unmanned systems and new technologies are essential. Between the lines. The partnership of Italy with Turkey highlights the role of Ankaras as a strategic supplier in the European defense ecosystem, industrially and operationally. As the EU considers that the EU only channel the defense funds to companies with supply chains entirely based on the EU, this would put the touch of companies linked to the United States, the United Kingdom, Japan and Trkiye.

Such a restriction is a contradiction for Italy and not only, taking into account its broader defense ties and the need for interoperable and resilient alliances. What was looking at. Erdoans Visit goes beyond the protocol, because Trkiye is a strategic partner for Italy in a changing Mediterranean, supported by three pillars. Strategic necessity: Rome considers Ankara as an essential complex for Mediterranean stability, with shared interests in the defense, energy and high -tech sectors.

Geopolitical balance: while Ankara reaffirms itself in the eastern Mediterranean, Rome opts for the commitment to confrontation to protect its economic and strategic interests.

Axis of resilience: With American focus, the transition to Indo-Pacific, Italy aims to build a flexible security axis with Trkiye to anchor its role in a volatile regional landscape.

