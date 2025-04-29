



Your support helps us tell the story From reproductive rights to climate change in Big Tech, the independent is on the ground when history develops. Whether it is to investigate the finances of the Pro-Trump PAC of Elon Musk or to produce our latest documentary, “ The A Word '', which highlights American women who fight for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to analyze the facts of messaging. At such a critical moment in American history, we need journalists on the ground. Your donation allows us to continue sending journalists to talk to both sides of history. Independence is reliable by Americans in the whole political spectrum. And unlike many other quality media, we choose not to prevent Americans from our reports and analyzes with payment walls. We believe that quality journalism should be available for everyone, paid by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Learn more Fears have been expressed that the type of electoral interference with false stories and stories on the day of the survey that spoiled the referendum on Brexit is still a threat to the United Kingdom. The warning comes as voters in many regions of England are preparing to go to the polls on Thursday to vote for the county council and the town hall elections as well as the parliament's by -elections in Runcorn and Helsby. The elections could see the reform of the Farages of Nigel propelled from a marginal party to a challenge for power, but there are calls for an urgent change of the law to deal with an online disinformation when people go to the polls. The voting leave has become symbolic of disinformation (Stefan Rousseau / PA) ( AP Archives )) BCS, the Charterd Institute for IT, which represents computer and technological engineers, said that restrictions on election days mean that consumer media are unable to counter the stories that could emerge as people go to the polls. Almost two -thirds of technological experts now believe that radiudiffusers and recognized online media platforms should be allowed to refute the disinformation on the day of the ballot. While BCS, the Charterd Institute for IT did not mention Brexit by its name, the problem returned to the surface with the EU referendum. A parliamentary survey of the culture, media and sport committee examined how social media boots were able to distribute disinformation. Researchers from the University of City St Georges in London found that 13,493 accounts had tweeted the two weeks before and after the referendum before disappearing after the voting stations. While the 350m per week for the NHS promise on the voting bus have become symbolic of disinformation, robots distribute complaints on immigration and other inflammatory issues. The analysis of the 2019 general elections by Lord Ashcroft revealed that 16% of voters made their decision on the day of the ballot or at their end of postal voting. Today, 62% of IT professionals questioned believe that the prohibition of electoral coverage on the day of the ballot should include an exemption to allow consumer media to counter online disinformation. Dan Howl, head of policy in BCS, the Charter Institute for him said: while we are heading to local elections, which often see a lower and less public participation rate than general elections, it is even more important than diffusers are authorized to question the disinformation and disinformation in real time. Currently, although polling stations are open, the rules even prevent the most famous media from responding to false or deceptive complaints, leaving voters vulnerable to online rumors, deep forms and other forms of manipulation at a time when information of trust is crucial. Allowing radiudiffusers to check the facts and correct the deceptive content, according to this, would help voters feel more confident in the information on which they count and to ensure that the elections at all levels are more fair, more transparent and better reliable by the public. Current regulations, established by OFCOM, indicate that discussion and analysis of electoral problems must end when polling stations open and not resume until they close. This also understands that while people vote, broadcasters should not publish the results of opinion polls. In the same survey of 1,200 technologists, 65% of respondents expressed their concern that Deep Fakes would have had a significant influence on the general elections of the United Kingdom 2024.

