



New Delhi: Rashtriya leader Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), Mohan Bhagwat, made a rare visit to the residence of Prime Minister Narendra Modis on Tuesday evening, Theprint learned. A meeting took place between the two to 7 year olds, Lok Lakyan Marg in the context of the Pahalgam terrorist attack which made 26 lives in what was one of the most deadly terrorist attacks in the Kashmir valley. According to BJP and Sangh sources, it was essential that the government will take the RSS with confidence in the day after the April 22 terrorist attack. The sources said that Pahalgam's attack and the options weighed by the Modi government were discussed. The Minister of the Interior of the Union, Amit Shah, also attended Reunion, they added.

The meeting took place shortly after Prime Minister Modi chaired a high -level meeting with the best defense establishment to discuss the India response to the terrorist attack in Pahalgam. PM Modi, according to a Pti Report, said the Indian armed forces have complete operational freedom to decide on the mode, targets and calendar of the upcoming attack in India. The Bhagwat-Modi meeting, according to sources, was planned a lot in advance and the discussions largely concerned the terrorist attack. When asked if a Sangh chief in the past had visited the PMS residence, an RSS source said that the rules and protocols should be relaxed when the case concerns national security. The sources added that the two leaders discussed several questions. Currently, the most worrying question before the government is the India answer to Pakistan and, of course, has appeared in the discussion. At the same time, discussions took place on the measures to be put in place to manage the situation after the India response, according to one of the sources. As for the moment, the government's priority is to manage the situation in Pakistan, the organization's polls can resume time. (Edited by Tony Rai) Read also: Murshidabad in Pahalgam, Islamism behind the violence on the organizer of Hindus spokespersons

