Donald Trump softens the car prices as he visits the industrial heart in Michigan

Donald Trump visits the American industrial heart on Tuesday to boast another step of his trade war, because he offers more fares for some of the largest car manufacturers in the world.

The president spares the manufacturers of some of his steepest tasks and offers those who make their vehicles in the United States to compensate for the cost of samples. The import manufacturers of parts will also be spared prices for administrations on steel and aluminum.

We just wanted to help them enjoy this short -term transition, Trump told journalists outside the White House before his trip. If they cannot get parts, we did not want to penalize.

Trumps' movements were formalized in an executive decree on Tuesday that the president signed before his trip to Michigan, a hub for American car manufacturing, where he will celebrate his 100th day of power.

The relief comes only four days before the administration could impose a 25% rate on imported automotive parts. A separate 25% rate on all imports of cars made abroad was imposed earlier this month and included exemptions for Mexico and Canada.

A senior manager of the Commerce Department said that the changes in Trumps' prices on cars have been designed to allow all national car manufacturers to develop their plan, develop their employment and build more factories in America.

The Financial Times reported for the first time the Trumps Cars Price Relief Plan last week. The Presidents' Trade War caused an alarm in the additional cost industry in which it faces to increase production in the United States.

Although the executive order simplifies its pricing scheme for automotive parts, manufacturers will always be subject to a tariff of 20% which it has applied to all imports from China.

Mexico and Canada parts that comply with the rules of the USMCA 2020 trade agreement will remain without a price. Non -compliant vehicles will face a maximum rate of 25%.

The pricing discount in the executive order allows car manufacturers who assemble their vehicles in the United States to recover up to 3.75% of its value for next year, according to a senior business department. It will fall 2.5% compared to May 1, 2026 and will be completely removed on April 30, 2027.

The softening of prices follows lobbying by industry to alleviate their costs and their uncertainty of policies. The car manufacturers, including General Motors, Volvo Cars and Porsche, have considerably fired or reduced their profit guidelines.

The leaders of Ford, GM and Stellantis all welcomed the rescue measures, although some leaders complained that the tariff structure remained too complex.

Recommended

We are impatiently awaiting our continuous collaboration with the American administration to strengthen a competitive American automotive industry and stimulate exports, said Stellantis president John Elkann.

GM director general, Mary Barra, said: we believe that the leadership of presidents helps to level the rules of the game for companies like GM and allowing us to invest more in the American economy. Ford said Trumps' decisions would help reduce the impact of prices on car manufacturers, suppliers and consumers.

Earlier Tuesday, GM abandoned its previous profits directives and temporarily interrupted share buybacks, blaming the price uncertainty.

