The American Senate confirmed that former Georgia Senator David Lost will become ambassador to China, a key position in the midst of the Trump administration's business tensions with Beijing. Lost, which was nominated by Trump during the transition period in December, was labeled “antichina” by a Chinese reflection group while he was used for Congress. The 75 -year -old former businessman is one of the many “Hawks” in China who are currently used in the administration. The Senate vote fell on Tuesday 67-29 in its favor, four senators not voting.

When he announced his choice last year, Trump said that lost would be “instrumental” in peacekeeping and a “productive employment relationship” with China. American-Chinese relations, however, were tense by the tax taxes of the Trump administration on China, which for certain products go up to 145%. Despite repeated insurance of US officials according to which discussions on the prices are underway, China continued to deny that negotiations have taken place. “Let me specify once again that China and the United States are not engaged in any consultation or negotiations on prices,” said Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Guo Jiakun at a press conference earlier this week. Lost has long criticized China and sometimes defended a stronger American navy, partly following Chinese efforts to increase its military force in the Pacific. During a confirmation hearing earlier this month, lost said that the United States had to take a “nuanced, non-partisan and strategic” point of view on China. In a test last year, however, lost called Chinese President Xi Jinping a “modern emperor” and accused the country of seeking to “destroy capitalism and democracy”. His predecessor as an ambassador, Nicholas Burns, was a career diplomat who spent decades in the State Department. Lost, for its part, spent most of his career in business, with stays in companies such as Dollar General and Reebok. He entered politics for the first time with a successful race in the Senate in 2014. Lost lost his seat against the Democrat Jon Ossoff in 2020, before trying without success to overthrow his republican compatriot Brian Kemp in 2022, for the governor. During his candidacy for the post of governor, lost repeated the false allegations of Donald Trump electoral fraud during the 2020 elections. Trump – as well as the Chinese government – have so far not commented on the confirmation of lost by the Senate.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.bbc.com/news/articles/cvgp0d937y9o The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

