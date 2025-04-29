Erdogan, Meloni announces a commercial target of $ 40 billion after Trkiye-Itality Summit





President Recep Tayyip Erdogan arrived in Italy on Tuesday for the fourth intergovernmental Trkiye-Italie. He was officially welcomed by Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni at Villa Pamphili in Rome. Following the signing of various agreements, the two leaders addressed the media at a press conference, announcing a new commercial objective of $ 40 billion and highlighting the positive trends in bilateral investments. President Recep Tayyip Erdogan meets Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni at Villa Doria Pamphili in Rome, Italy, April 29, 2025. (Turkish / photo presidency of the AA) Bilateral meeting between managers At Villa Pamphili, Prime Minister Meloni praised President Erdogan and they shared a moment with the press. Following this, the two leaders held a closed -door meeting with their respective delegations. After private talks, Turkish and Italian governments signed several agreements. The leaders then approached the media, sharing the results of their discussions and describing the main results. Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni tackles a speech at a joint press conference with the Turkish president, as part of his visit to Villa Doria Pamphili in Rome on April 29, 2025. (AFP photo) Meloni expressed his pleasure in hosting Erdogan in Italy, highlighting productive discussions between the two leaders. She noted that the two countries have identified many areas of cooperation and mutual benefits. Meloni also underlined the success of exceeding their commercial objective five years in advance, set a new objective of increasing their bilateral commercial volume to $ 40 billion. She mentioned that Turkish companies are impatient to expand their investments in Italy, and plans are underway to establish a joint mechanism based in Italy. In addition, Meloni stressed that the two nations have taken measures to jointly solve migration problems. President Recep Tayyip Erdogan (L) and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni serve his hand during a press conference during the visit of the Turkish president to Villa Doria Pamphili in Rome on April 29, 2025. (AFP photo) President Erdogan congratulates the strengthening of Trkiye-Italie ties President Erdogan expressed his gratitude for the warm reception and the productive interviews with Prime Minister Meloni. He underlined the positive trajectory of the relationship between Trkiye and Italy, two important NATO allies. Erdogan awarded the growing partnership to shared history of the two countries and to a strong and decisive leadership in Meloni. He also noted that the alignment between Trkiye and Italy with the main global problems continues to strengthen. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan (L) meets Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni (R) at the Villa Pamphili residence in Rome, Italy, where he came to attend the fourth intergovernmental summit between Turkiye and Italy, April 29, 2025. (Turkish / photo president) Define a new commercial objective: $ 40 billion Erdogan has recognized that Italy ranks among the five best trade partners in Trkiye. He stressed that trade links in various sectors have exceeded the objectives set in 2022. He also stressed the positive trends in mutual investments between the two countries and confirmed the commercial objective of $ 40 billion. Erdogan said that business leaders of the two nations would meet later during a sales forum to continue to advance economic cooperation. In addition to trade, Erdogan reiterated Trkiye's commitment to continuous cooperation with Italy to fight against irregular migration. The two leaders also discussed questions such as visa policies, culture and education. In addition, they agreed to jointly welcome the UEFA 2032 European Championship, their respective ministers being already engaged in consultations on this subject. President Recep Tayyip Erdogan shakes the hand of the Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, created on April 29, 2025. (Trkiye Today Staff) EU membership support and meet regional challenges President Erdogan expressed his confidence that Italy would continue to support the European Union membership process in Trkiye, a position in Italy has always organized. He also reaffirmed Trkiyes unshakable support for the territorial integrity of Ukraines in the face of current conflicts. Regarding the humanitarian crisis in Gaza, Erdogan underlined the priority to carry out an immediate cease-fire, condemning Israel's actions as inhuman. Finally, the two leaders discussed the constructive role of Italy in Syria, agreeing that the collaboration of Trkiye and Italy will be crucial in the process of reconstruction of the regions.

