PM Modi gives full operational freedom to the armed forces for a strong response to Pahalgam's terrorist attack





Attack of Pahalgam: Prime Minister Modi said that the National Society of Society was to respond to terrorism and expressed confidence in the professional capacities of the Indian armed forces.

New Delhi: After held the high -level meeting with the Minister of Defense Rajnath Singh, the NSA, the CDs and all the heads of the armed forces on the attack on Pahalgam, Prime Minister Modi said that the armed forces are free to make operational decisions related to the attack by Pahalgam. The armed forces are free to make operational decisions such as the mode of response, the targets and the calendar, he said. PM Modi fully expresses confidence in the Indian armed forces Prime Minister Modi also said that the National Society of the Society was to respond to terrorism. He also expressed his confidence in the professional capacities of the Indian armed forces. Prime Minister Modi has also promised to continue the terrorists behind the attack and their customers, a clear reference to Pakistan which has a history of sponsorship of terrorists in India, to the “end of the earth” and to inflict the most severe punishment “beyond their imagination”. PM Modi takes stock of the security situation Prime Minister Narendra Modi Tuesday held a high -level meeting with all the senior officials to take stock of the security situation following the Pahalgam terrorist attack which killed 26 Tourissons on April 22. During the high -level meeting, the Minister of Defense Rajnath Singh, the NSA, the CDS and all the armed forces are present. Earlier in the day, another high -level meeting was held at the Ministry of Internal Affairs in the National Capital. The people present in Reunion include the secretary of union, Govind Mohan; Director of generals of the border security force, Assam rifles and national security guard; And senior officials of the central reserve police and the central industrial security force. This occurs when the security problems intensified after the terrorist attack of Pahalgam, which cost the lives of 26 people. Operations to combat terrorism in progress in Jammu-et-Cachemire Meanwhile, operations to combat intense terrorism are underway in several places through Jammu-et-Cachemire following the terrorist attack of Pahalgam, said familiar sources with the Anima case. According to sources, no specific update is shared at this stage due to the sensitive nature of current operations. On Monday, Jammu and cashmere police carried out 13 locations in the Doda district to break the terrorist hiding places and take measures against people related to terrorist activities. Srinagar police have carried out numerous searches in several places through the city in the residences of land workers (OGWS) and terrorist outfits of terrorist outfits prohibited in the pursuit of a survey on cases registered under the Act on illegal activities (Prevention) (UAPA). According to a police press release, Srinagar police have searched the residences of 63 people. The searches were carried out in accordance with the appropriate legal procedures in the presence of executive magistrates and independent witnesses under the supervision of the police officers of J & K. The research was carried out to enter weapons, documents, digital devices, etc., with the aim of collecting evidence and collecting information to detect and dissuade any conspirative or terrorist activity against the security of the nation.

