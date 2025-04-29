



The Trump administration has requested ideas on the ways to encourage Americans to get married and have more children, according to a new New York Times report.

Some of the proposals have gone from ridiculous (reserving Fulbright scholarships for married candidates or those who have children) to Troubled, such as awarding a national maternity medal to women with six or more children, a tradition formerly adopted by Nazi Germany. Most economic proposals are faced with severe winds, since Republicans focus on reducing at least 1.5 billion of dollars in the federal budget. However, if the president of self-written fertilization throws his weight behind one or more pronatalist ideas, the Republicans could very well rush to adapt.

An idea that Trump could be more likely to approve is a lump sum bonus. Times launched a proposal for a payment of $ 5,000 to mothers after giving birth, which recently said that Trump sounds like a good idea. It was not the first time he expressed the support of the concept: at the conservative political action conference of 2023, Trump said that he would support baby bonuses for a new baby boom.

Although the mixture of recent pronate proposals has sparked a fierce debate and skepticism on the left, an eminent progressive lawyer called them coercion sponsored by the state in a milk dress, a bonus baby itself is barely radical; Countries around the world use them to support new parents. What is at stake in the United States is not whether these relatively low payments could push birth rates upwards or provide short-term financial relief, but if adopting them here and at the moment would strengthen a political program focused on traditional gender roles and reproductive oppression, while ignoring the deeper societal investments that parents really need.

There are different versions of the idea of ​​baby bonuses floating around American political circles at the moment; In addition to the payment of $ 5,000, the Niskanen Center's thinking group recently posed a baby bonus of $ 2,000 (with federal budgetary constraints clearly in mind) and the American compass reflection group launched a version that would give $ 2000 to single parents but $ 4,000 to married couples, part of a broader conservative push to encourage marriage.

During the presidential campaign of last year, the Democratic candidate Kamala Harris launched her own iteration of the idea: a fiscal relief of $ 6,000 for new parents. Harris stressed that the advantage will alleviate the financial pressure on families during the first year of their child's life and to support a critical period of development of the newborn. (It was not clear if Harriss's proposal would have been issued in a single amount or via 12 monthly payments.)

Banus for babies offer rapid relief which is more flexible to new parents for a period when they often have to reduce their working hours and cover new caretaker expenses. The Urban Institute noted that having a baby in the United States causes a drop in income of 10.4% on average during the month, the baby was born compared to pregnancy. Another study said that American households see a significant drop in their income in the months that followed our births, especially for single mothers living alone. Unlike the existing children's tax credit (CTC), a baby bonus would immediately arrive rather than force new parents to wait for the tax season for financial assistance.

Whether in the form of flat -rate payments, monthly allowances or a mixture of liquidity and baby supplies, babies are supported by governments of the world for decades. Finland launched the idea in 1938, when the Nordic country began to offer low -income mothers the choice of a cash benefit or a box with essential babies, known as maternity. In 1949, Finland widened the program to be universal for all pregnant women who attended prenatal care before their fourth month of pregnancy. This program has inspired more than 60 other countries to advance their own maternity packages during the decades that followed.

A photo taken on December 12, 2022 in Helsinki shows the package model for the 2023 maternity box, sponsored by the State by the Finnish government agency, Kela. Lehtikuva / AFP via Getty Images

Today, for example, Australia provides new parents with a payment of around $ 1,700 in US dollars in the first 13 weeks, while Singapore distributes its baby bonus of about $ 8,000 over 6.5 years. Germany provides regular children's allowances (around $ 275 per month in US dollars) in addition to its universal child care system. Japan, on the other hand, combines a lump sum bonus (about $ 3,200 in US dollars) with monthly payments (about $ 100 per month for each child under three).

In 2019, the Politics project of the left peoples proposed to establish an idea similar to the United States, where each family would receive a box of care of articles three months before the birth of a child as well as an allowance of $ 300 per month once the child was born until the age of 18 years.

Baby bonuses do not strengthen fertility much

In itself, giving parents a few thousand dollars is not enough to feed a baby boom. Studies from around the world show that, although these policies generally have a positive impact on fertility, the effect tends to be quite modest and can vary a lot depending on the country and the specific group of people who receive them. In some cases, babies can simply help slow the rate of fertility decrease; A recent study revealed that the total fertility rate of South Korea would have been 4.7% lower in 2015 without its post-birth cash transfers.

Leah Breooddso Sargeant, who is the author of the bonus proposal for Baby of $ 2,000 Niskanen Centers, stresses that she does not consider the idea as a bridge pot to convince people to have children, nor big enough to strongly move the fertility plans of someone. Sargeant adds that she thinks that a baby bonus could help some people decide to make a pregnancy, they would have ended otherwise for financial reasons.

More broadly, however, Sargeant believes that politics could help Americans in an unusual period of life, whether by paying a grandparent to help, or by allowing parents who are eligible for employment protected by employment under the family and medical leave act (not remunerated) to take a leave. This, she said, helped to light up part of the original plea behind the Australias baby bonus, which was introduced in 2004 in part to support the ineligible moms for paid leave funded by the employer.

Trump and his allies can be bad messengers for a good idea

Democratic legislators and progressive defenders can agree in the abstract on the value of a baby bonus, but most of them consider current discussions as a wider distraction of Trump administrations, including prices that could considerably increase the cost of education for children and pour the economy into a recession. On Tuesday, 39 Democratic legislators of the Chamber sent a letter to Trump exploding his administrations, the emphasis on hollow incentives for childbirth and babies' bonuses noted in particular could help families, but mothers to deserve support to take care of their families, and not pressure to develop them.

The addition of insult to the injury is the fact that the White House recently emptied federal teams focused on maternal and reproductive medicine, proposed to eliminate the funding of the federal preschool program which deals with almost 800,000 low -income children, and apparently has nothing to say about the lack of paid and often exorbitant parental leave. The Républicains de la Chambre will soon vote on Medicaid cuts, a decision that could eliminate health insurance from millions of more people. (Trump claims that he would oppose his veto to such cuts.)

Once the pronatalist Musk and Trump have finished cutting the already inadequate country of security, the United States is likely to suffer from a bust, no boom, Joan Walsh wrote to the nation.

Beyond the economic agenda, there are also real suspicions on the underlying objectives of those of the pronatalist movement, where many foreground voices openly oppose the rights of abortion and adopt a return to more traditional gender roles. The Heritage Foundation, one of the organizations presenting the Trump administration on Pronatales policies, called last year to reduce federal subsidies to higher education, in order to discourage young people from spending more time at school instead of starting families. While the Niskanen Center is neutral on abortion, Sargeant, who is the author of his idea of ​​baby bonus, opposes it. And Elon Musk, perhaps one of the most notable champions of the increase in birth rate, wants to specifically create smarter people. (Some conservative pronatalists have moved away from musk.)

For the moment, despite the movements of pronatalism, the talent to generate titles, the tax conservatives lead to reducing federal spending even make a modest bonus of baby that materializes. While Kevin Corinth, a principal researcher from the American Enterprise last week, increased expenses in children's benefits could exacerbate the urgent problem of a balloon federal debt, which, according to Corinth, would make it even more difficult to increase a family due to higher taxes and lower economic growth.

Conservatives generally tend to promote the expansion of children's tax credits (which reduce tax responsibility) compared to reimbursable credits or direct payments, and they tend to promote employment services rather than well-being that they allege could promote having children outside of marriage. In Congress, some Republicans have proposed ideas to extend the CTC and introduce new tax credits for pregnant women.

Even the conservative writer and mother of six children Bethany Mandel wrote in the New York Post during the weekend that managers must do much more for parents than a single payment. The idea of ​​bonus of $ 5,000, she said, looked like a symbolic gesture in the face of a flowing reality.

While decision -makers and activists continue to debate birth rates, budgetary priorities and reproductive rights, American families are taken between competing political programs while their immediate support needs are not met.

Update, April 29, 5:30 p.m.: This play was updated to include the letter from the Caucus of Women Democrats of the Chamber sent to Trump on Tuesday.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.vox.com/policy/410795/pronatalism-babies-birth-rate-fertility-baby-bonus-trump-abortion The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos