President Xi Jinping attends an event in Beijing. (Qilai Shen / Bloomberg)





(Bloomberg) – The diplomats of President Xi Xi Jinpings stand out around the world with a clear message for countries that have concluded agreements with Donald Trump: the United States is a tyrant who cannot trust.

Chinese officials run to transform foreign governments against the United States in a 90 -day window that Trump has granted all nations – except China – to conclude trade agreements during a suspected price. Once these pacts in place, the Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said that he wanted the American allies to approach China as a group, which gives more lever for negotiations.

While the American allies of South Korea in the European Union rely on Washington for Security and are encouraged to appease Trump on the economic level, China tackles the price battle on a more equal foot. Beijing has devoted years since the economy of many American exports has been in the last trade war and has the largest soldier in the world in number of active soldiers.

XI resisted Trump on the phone and that his government demands a removal of reciprocal prices, even if the United States insists that China takes the first step in the demorative. In doing so, Beijing presents itself as a champion of the order based on rules and asks other countries to stand with China against the United States.

It is not just a question of China-US, said Wu Xinbo, director of the Fudan University Center for American Studies in Shanghai. It is really international trade and the economic system.

Wu, who led a delegation from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs last year to meet politicians in the United States, said other governments should realize that Beijing efforts have benefited them. If China had not resisted in the United States, how the United States would give them a 90-day break, he added, suggesting that prices on China would have given Trump coverage to stop samples from other nations. They should appreciate it.

In Washington, the Governor of the Central Bank, Pan Gongsheng, told economic leaders last week that the United States had seriously violated their legitimate rights and interests. The best diplomat in Chinas, Wang Yi, joined the BRICS nations block at a meeting on Monday in Brazil to join Beijing to resist the requests of Trumps. If you choose to remain silent, compromise and remove, this will allow the intimidator to become more aggressive, he said.

A few hours later, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Chinas scored Washington an imperialist power in a video with English subtitles which said that the United States has moved to limit Japanese exports in the last century, companies seriously injured like Toshiba. Infirming against a tyrant is like drinking poison to quench the thirst, he only applies the crisis, he said. China does not retreat for the voices of the weak to be heard.

While many partners such as the EU are diametrically opposed to Trumps prices, many will also be wary of getting closer to China. Beijing's military assault on Taiwan and in the Southern China Sea, where she has territorial disputes, caused an alarm in the region, while the support of the XIS in Vladimir Putin after his invasion of Ukraine attracted fierce opposition in Europe.

Beijing also faces concerns of other countries that a stream of cheap Chinese products will be diverted from the United States to its markets. At a meeting of seven nations of seven nations last week, the members agreed to encourage Beijing to tackle his national imbalances, according to the Minister of Finance of Japan, Katsunobu Kato.

Most countries are still working on an American agreement, even if they are slow to reach a consensus. India may make the most progress, managers hammer an agreement that extends over 19 categories and give the United States access to the American market for agricultural products, among other sectors.

For the American allies who depend on China for critical minerals and other goods, the trade war has left them few easy options, because Beijing warns against the agreements to conclude which could harm its interests. Trumps The best economic advisers have discussed the nations to impose secondary prices on imports from countries with close China links, Bloomberg previously reported. Beijing now extends Olivier's branches to regional rivals with its clashes on military issues and territorial disputes, while trying to prevent countries from conceiving of these conditions.

China will host its first Complete Korean pop concert in nine years next month, in a panel, the authorities are preparing to raise the so-called K-Wave prohibition imposed informally in 2016 in retaliation for Seoul allowing American soldiers to deploy an anti-missile defense system.

Chinese Prime Minister Li Qiang sent a letter this month to Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba urging a coordinated response to Trumps prices, Kyodo News reported, citing a Japanese government official. Tokyo plans to resist all American efforts to form a block against Beijing – its greatest trading partner – according to officials from the Japanese government.

The other signs of a thaw includes an expected visit to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Beijing this year for the Shanghai cooperation organization. China has offered to buy more in India to help New Delhi reduce the trade deficit and agreed to restart an annual Hindu pilgrimage along the disputed border in Tibet. He undertook not to engage in a market discharge or a moped competition.

The Ambassador of Chinas to Australia, Xiao Qian, made an offensive of public relations, publishing an opinion article entitled Americas Prices returns the world in jungle law. This followed an article in a separate publication where Xiao castigated Trump for having targeted distant sub-anarctic territories. Even penguins are not immune to American commercial prices, he added.

In an effort to strengthen support, Chinese delegations of lower level also take the road. Central authorities have urged provincial officials to seek new export markets, according to several state merchant managers, who were invited to join trips abroad. They asked not to be identified to discuss private issues.

Latin America turns out to be popular because it has more transparent policies than certain African nations and greater market potential than the members of the Anase, said the people, citing Argentina as destination officials.

According to Neil Thomas, a member of Chinese Chinese Policy Policy in the Center of China for the analysis of China Politics, Center de China for the analysis of China The Asia Society.

But that could make more difficult for the Trump administration to present a united front against Beijing thanks to coordinated export controls or joint military exercises, he added.

With the help of Alfred Cang, Ben Westcott, James Mayger, Yujing Liu and Erica Yokoyama.

