Politics
India Planning 'Military Strike' 'said Pakistani Minister of DW 04/30/2025
Pakistan Minister of Information said early Wednesday that Islamabad had “credible information” that India provided an imminent military strike within 24 to 36 hours.
This comes after the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi would have authorized his country's armed forces on Tuesday to respond to a deadly attack in the cashmere disputed last week in any way they consider good.
26 Hindu tourists were slaughtered by attackers in the attack near the town of Pahalgam mountain in cashmere administered by the Indians.
What does Minister of Information from Pakistan say?
Pakistani Minister of Information, Attaullah Tarar, said that New Delhi intended to use last week's militant attack on civilians as a “pretext” for new military action.
“Pakistan has credible information according to which India intends to carry out a military action against Pakistan in the coming 24 to 36 hours on the pretext of allegations of baseless participation and concocted in the pahalgam incident,” wrote Attaullah Tarar on the social media platform.
He said that Islamabad was willing to cooperate with a “credible, transparent and independent investigation by a neutral commission” on Pahalgam's attack.
“Pakistan reiterates that such military adventurism of India would certainly be answered in a decisive way.” He said.
What has Modi said to the Indian army chiefs?
On Tuesday, Modi met the Minister of Defense Rajnath Singh, his national security advisor and his senior generals in his private residence, according to government sources cited by News and AFP news agencies.
According to sources, he gave military leaders “a complete operational freedom to decide on the mode, targets and calendar of our response to the terrorist attack”.
India blames Pahalgam's attack on Pakistan, which it accuses of funding and encouraging Islamist militancy in cashmere.
Islamabad denies allegation, insisting that he simply provides moral and diplomatic support for the self -determination of cashmere in Muslim majority and called for an independent investigation into the attack.
Meanwhile, sporadic cross -border shots between Indian and Pakistani troops continued for a fifth day, the Indian army saying that it had responded to “unlikely light weapons” of several Pakistani positions during the night.
Pakistan soldiers did not confirm the shooting, which would not have been victims, but State Radio reported on Tuesday that an Indian drone had been shot.
New Delhi has not yet commented on, but Indian officials said they had identified Pakistani pirate attempts to infiltrate websites associated with the Indian army, according to Reuters.
Civilians in cashmere reinforce bunkers, closed tourist sites
Already caught in high altitude periodic cross -fires between the two nuclear weapons neighbors for decades, local residents of the cashmere have started to strengthen their basic underground bunkers.
“We have endured cross -border shots, which was a difficult experience, and we do not want our children to pass in the same way,” a 51 -year -old farmer told AFP news agency when he and his children have cleaned a bunker whom they normally use to store the straw.
In the village of Chakothi, about three kilometers (two miles) of the control line, the de facto cashmere border, Awan and its Shabbir cousin prepare a bunker which they built in 2017 at the cost of around 300,000 Pakistani rupees ($ 1,000) a significant amount in the depleted region.
“Every day, India is various threats, saying they will do so,” the soldier retired 52 years old. “This is why we clean these bunkers today, so that if necessary, we can use them and make our life safer.”
The bunkers, integrated into the Himalayas mountains, are about 2.5 meters deep, 3.5 meters wide and 3.5 meters long (eight by ten feet). Some are reinforced with concrete. Those who cannot afford it simply use mud walls.
“Our main concern is the safety of our children,” said Saleema Bibi, a 40 -year -old mother. “Protecting them is our greatest priority.”
In addition to agriculture, many residents are counting strongly on the tourism industry in the picturesque region, but local authorities have closed 48 of the 87 main tourism destinations, according to a government document seen by Reuters.
The United Kingdom calls for calm among the British Indians and the Pakistanis
Pakistanis, ordinary Indians and Kashmiris also feel the effects of increasing tensions far beyond Himalayas in global diasporas.
Some of the greatest Indian and Pakistani communities are in the United Kingdom, which directly reigned over modern India and Pakistan for almost a century between 1858 and 1947, with the presence of the British East India Company on the subcontinent dating from the 17th century.
The partition of British India in 1947 and the creation of India by the Hindu majority and Muslim majority Pakistan violently moved millions of people according to religious lines, sowing the animosity that continues to date.
Indian and Pakistani communities have often lived peacefully side by side in the United Kingdom for generations, but British legislators have expressed concerns that tensions could spread in the diaspora.
“India and Pakistan have engaged in large-scale military hostilities in the past in this region and there is a real risk that nations can become military conflicts again,” warned Gurinder Singh Josan, a legislator for the social democratic labor party in Parliament, in Parliament.
“We play our role to ensure that tensions do not degenerate,” replied the Minister of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Hamish Falconer. “Many of us know the story stretched and corrected between the two countries, we are both for them and we don't want to see an uncontrolled climbing in tensions.”
He added: “These questions have long been discussed with passion in the British streets and we call the sides, all the leaders of the community, all involved to call for calm at a moment of tension in the region.”
