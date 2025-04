Lahore, April 29 (PTI): Pakistans imprisoned the former Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday, the terrorist attack of Pahalgam has deeply disturbing and tragic while saying that India must act in a responsible manner.

The loss of human life in Pahalgam's incident is deeply disturbing and tragic. I indicate my deepest condolences to victims and their families, Khan said on his X account.

When the incident of the False Flag Palwama operation occurred, we proposed to extend total cooperation to India, but India has produced no concrete evidence. As I predicted in 2019, the same is the same after the pahalgam incident. Instead of introspection and survey, Modi Sarkar again puts blame on Pakistan, he said and added that the country of 1.5 billion people must act in a responsible manner instead of playing with a region already known as the nuclear flash point.

Peace is our priority, but it should not be mistaken as cowardice. Pakistan has all the capacities to give an appropriate response to any Indian mishap, like my government, supported by the whole nation, in 2019. I have always stressed the importance of cashmiris law in self-determination, as guaranteed by United Nations resolutions, he said.

Khan said he also pointed out that “India led by RSS ideology is a serious threat, not only for the region but beyond”.

Indian oppression at cashmere, intensified after the illegal repeal of article 370, further fueled the desire of the peoples of the cashmere of freedom. Unfortunately, the nation was divided by an illegitimate government imposed by the fraudulent form-47. “And yet, ironically, the assault of Narendra Modis united the people of Pakistan in one voice against Indian hostility. Although we reject this false regime, we are firmly as one Pakistani nation and strongly condemn the Modis war and its dangerous ambitions which threaten regional peace. Khan, which has been in prison since 2023 in August, in multiple cases, further.

It is high time to put an end to all the actions that more polarize the nation. States are concentrated excessive on political victimization at this critical moment deepens internal divisions and undergo the collective capacity of nations to face external threats. Picking up the chief of the PML-N and former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and the president of Pakistan Asif Zaradri, Khan said: It is naive to expect a strong position of selfish figures like Nawaz Sharif and Asif Zardari. They will never express themselves against India because their illegal wealth and their commercial interests are abroad.

“They take advantage of foreign investments and to protect these financial interests, they remain silent in the face of foreign assault and baseless allegations against Pakistan. Their fear is simple: that Indian lobbies could freeze their offshore assets if they dare to tell the truth.

(This story is published as part of the supply of union wire generated automatically. No modification has been made in the title or the body by ABP Live.)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.abplive.com/news/world/pakistan-s-jailed-former-pm-imran-khan-terms-pahalgam-attack-deeply-disturbing-and-tragic-1768888 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos