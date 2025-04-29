Trump will offer car manufacturers a certain relief on its 25% prices





Washington President (AP), Donald Trump, will sign decrees on Tuesday to soften some of his 25% prices on car cars and car parts, said the White House, a significant reversal while import taxes threatened to injure the national manufacturers.

Car manufacturers and independent analyzes have indicated that prices could increase prices, reduce sales and make production less competitive worldwide. Trump has portrayed changes as a bridge to car manufacturers who move more production in the United States.

We just wanted to help them during this short -term transition, Trump told journalists. We did not want to penalize them.

The secretary of the Treasury, Scott Bessent, who speaks earlier during a briefing of the White House on Tuesday, said that the objective was to allow car manufacturers to create more national manufacturing jobs.

President Trump had meetings with national and foreign car producers, and he is committed to bringing automobile production to the United States, said Bessent. So we want to give automaker a path to do it, quickly, effectively and create as many jobs as possible.

The administration will offer car manufacturers who will end their vehicles at the national level a 15% discount this year, compensating for the cost of prices. This discount would be 10% in the second year, giving manufacturers of car a little time to move the production of parts outside the country in the United States, said a senior manager of the trade department during a call with journalists to preview the decree. The discounts would be available for national and foreign companies with automotive factories in the United States

The head of the Commerce Department said that car manufacturers have told Trump that additional time would allow them to develop the construction of new factories, after car manufacturers have warned that they would need time to change their supply chains. The manager said that car manufacturers would announce additional quarters of work over the next month, new hires and plans for new facilities.

The president of Stellantis, John Elkann, said in a statement that the company appreciated the price aid measures of the presidents.

Although we assess the impact of pricing policies on our North American operations in more detail, we are impatiently awaiting our continuous collaboration with the American administration to strengthen a competitive American automotive industry and stimulate exports, he said.

The CEO of General Motors, Mary Barra, said that the car manufacturer was grateful for the support of the Trumps industry, and she noted that the company was waiting for conversations with the president and worked with the administration.

We believe that the leadership of presidents helps to level the rules of the game for companies like GM and allowing us to invest even more in the American economy, said Barra in a statement.

Jim Farley, president and chief executive officer of Ford Motor Company, stressed that his business is more than his peers to manufacture at national level.

We will continue to work in close collaboration with the administration in support of the vision of presidents of a healthy and growing automotive industry in America, said Farley. As good policies are implemented, it will be important that the main importers of vehicles correspond to Ford's commitment to build in America. If each company that sells vehicles in the United States corresponded to the American Ford manufacturing ratio, 4 million additional vehicles would be assembled in America each year.

But the change of orientation does not help an industry that thrives on stability, said Sam Fiorani, analyst of the company to forecast companies Autoforecast Solutions.

Finding a way to reduce the automotive industry by working must be essential in this area, said Fiorani. The prices did not examine this industry, the way it works, and expects it to jump and move production in the blink of an eye. It doesn't work this way.

Having a change in production for the manufacture of vehicles takes a minimum, months and generally years, as well as hundreds of millions if not billions of dollars, he added. And it is therefore not something that they take lightly.

The Wall Street Journal first reported the details of the actions. The quick response account of white houses on X said Trump had signed an order on Tuesday afternoon to prevent his different rates from being stacked in addition to his existing taxes on imported cars and car parts.

The prices imposed by Trump were considered by some as an existential threat to the automotive sector. Arthur Laffer, to which Trump gave the presidential freedom medal during his first mandate, said in a private analysis that prices without any modification could add $ 4,711 to the cost of a vehicle.

The new vehicles sold at $ 47,462 on average last month, according to the Kelley Blue Book automatic purchase book. The prices highlight the automotive supply chain, a complex web that extends over the globe. Not only do many automotive parts cross the North American borders several times before being assembled in a finished vehicle, but car manufacturers are counting on suppliers from around the world for thousands of components.

The increase in levies would certainly cost buyers of cars sensitive to inflation more, by leading them to the second -hand vehicle market and quickly going the availability of used cars. Prices also have an impact on the cost of possession and maintaining a vehicle.

The modifications come as Trump marks 100 days to the White House by going to Michigan, a state defined by automotive manufacturing. Trump won the state in recent years by promising to increase factory jobs.

However, we do not know what impact on wider rates will have on the American economy and car sales. Most economists say that prices that could ultimately reach most imports increase prices and the slowdown in economic growth, perhaps harming auto sales despite the relief that administration intends to offer on its previous policies.

