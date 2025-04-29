Italian companies should consider Trkiye as a bridge to Asia, the Middle East, Africa: Erdogan

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan urged Italian companies on Tuesday to see Trkiye as a bridge to Asia, the Middle East and Africa, as well as Turkish companies consider Italy as a bridge to Europe.

Erdogan arrived in Rome on Tuesday to attend the 4th intergovernmental summit between Trkiye and Italy, at the invitation of the Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni.

Addressing a commercial forum in Rome, Erdogan stressed that Trkiye's economy continues to grow despite regional conflicts, wars and the devastating earthquake of 2023.

He stressed that Ankara is committed to implementing her economic program, focusing on improving the investment climate and the continuation of structural reforms.

“We believe that it would be in our interest to increase our joint efforts, in particular to guarantee our share in the expected expansion of the security and defense sector in Europe,” said Erdogan.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni attend the closing session of Trkiye-Itality Business Forum in Rome, Italy, April 29, 2025. (AA Photo)

Noting that the world is going through a period when protectionism and a higher turning point are discussed in the economy, Erdogan said: we follow all the mutual confrontations that take place on customs prices. We strive to manage this dynamic environment successfully for the Turkish economy and even transform it into an opportunity.

We came out unscathed from similar past challenges, including the COVVI-19 pandemic. Today, we think that we will have the same success and that we will have fully confidence in the Turkish economy, added President Erdogan.

Need to update the customs union with the EU

Stressing the importance of the meeting of the 3rd quarter of the Trkiyeality's joint economic and commercial committee, which will take place before the end of 2025, Erdogansaid: “We feel the need to update our customs union with the EU in a way that aligns about the evolution of global economic conditions in order to achieve the full potential of our business and economic relations.”

Stressing that they expect the support of the Italian government and the business circles for an update that would benefit the two parties in the context of a win-win approach, he added: “On the other hand, we see that the difficulties that our business community is confronted with visas are hindering our economic relations.”

“I believe that it would be in both parties for the Italian business world to raise this question with EU institutions. In conclusion, I think that today's business forum will open the way to new businesses and solid partnerships, “said Erdogan.

Trkiye, Italy Sign 11 Memorandums of understanding

Meanwhile, during the summit, Trkiye and Italy signed several agreements in fields such as trade, industrial investments, space exploration, culture, sports, social services, archives, transport and defense.

The understanding memorandums followed the fourth intergovernmental Trkiye-Italy summit, co-chaired by Erdogan and Meloni.

The main agreements included a joint ministerial declaration between the Turkish trade ministry and the Turkish Ministry of Foreign Affairs aimed at strengthening trade relations.

Another memorandum of understanding has been signed between the Turkish Ministry of Industry and Technology and the Ministry of Business Business and manufactured in Italy to improve cooperation in science, technology, innovation, industry and investment.

Other important agreements have been concluded, including a partnership between the Turkish space agency and the Italian space agency to promote peaceful space activities. In addition, the Turkish Ministry of Culture and Tourism and the Ministry of Culture of Italy signed an agreement to combat the illicit trade in cultural goods.

The Minister of Commerce of Trkiye, Omer Bolat (L) and the Italians, the Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Edmondo Cirelli (R), the signaling agreements, industrial investments, space, culture, sports, social services, archives, transport and defense, after the fourth Trkiye-Italian, were Rome, Italy, 29

Inter-museum cooperation agreements

Additional memorandums included agreements for inter-murus cooperation, the promotion of archaeological heritage and collaboration between the Directorate of the Archives of the Turkish State and the Archives of Italy.

In addition, the Turkish Ministry of Young and Sports and Itals of the Ministry of Sports and Young people signed an agreement, as well as a cooperation pact between the Trkiye family and social services ministry and the Department of Available.

The Turkish Department of Transport and Infrastructure and the Ministry of ITALIES in infrastructure and transport have also signed a memorandum to improve transportation cooperation.

Finally, a preliminary protocol was signed between Baykar, a main manufacturer of Turkish drones, and Leonardo, one of the largest defense companies in Europe.