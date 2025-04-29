Chinese President Xi Jinping visits the new development bank and meets Dilma Rousseff, president of the institution, in Shanghai, China Orientale, April 29, 2025. Photo: Xinhua

Chinese President Xi Jinping visited the new development bank (NDB) on Tuesday in Shanghai and met Dilma Rousseff, president of the institution, reported the Xinhua news agency.

XI congratulated Rousseff for her re -election as president of the NDB, and noted that the bank is the first multilateral development institution in the world established and led by emerging markets and developing countries. XI described the bank “a pioneering initiative for unit and improving self-ability for the world South” and said that it was in accordance with the historic trend of reform and improving global governance.

Created in 2015, NDB is a multilateral development bank created by BRICS countries in order to mobilize resources for infrastructure and sustainable development projects on emerging markets and developing countries.

XI pointed out that the broader cooperation of the BRICS has entered a high -quality development stage, and that the bank should embark on its second decade of high quality development gold. The Chinese chief called on the bank to consider the development needs of the world South and to provide more high quality, low cost and sustainable funding, according to Xinhua.

The bank must improve its management and operations, implement more technology and green financing projects and help developing countries fill the digital division and accelerate green and low carbon transformation, said XI.

In discussions on the reform of international financial architecture, the bank is expected to amplify the voice of the world South, to safeguard the legitimate rights and interests of the world South and support the countries of the world in their quest for modernization, he said.

China is also ready to share its development experience through the bank with other member countries and is ready to provide more international public goods, Xi said.

Rousseff expressed its gratitude to China for its long -term long -term support for the growth and expansion of the NDB, according to Xinhua.

Despite the volatile situation in today's world, the Chinese government has resolutely defended the interests of the world South, supported multilateralism, defended international equity and justice, and promoted the construction of a community with a common future for all, giving an example to the international community, she added.

Li Haidong, a professor at China Foreign Affairs University, told the Global Times that NDB serves as a basic mechanism to promote unity among the members of the BRICS and the countries of the South World South on economic and financial fronts.

By promoting a stronger and more resilient foundation of shared interests, the NDB plays a constructive role in the development of a collective conscience of a shared human destiny, inspiring significant actions to advance this vision, said Li.

The great BRICS and the countries of the South World World play an essential role in the safeguarding of the global multilateral free trade framework, added Li. “Their close coordination and their collaboration generate strong unity and cohesion, effectively thwarts protectionism, unilateralism and hegemony of a certain country.”

This cooperation offers a powerful guarantee of strengthening and maintaining health and vitality of the multilateral free trade centered on the WTO, added Li.

For sustainable and sustainable development

Noting that the countries of the South World World has increased collectively in an important force to maintain world peace, promote common development and improve global governance, XI said that regardless of how the international situation changes, the general course of human development and progress will not change, Xinhua reported.

China has achieved its development through autonomy and hard work. He will firmly protect his own legitimate rights and interests, as well as the common interests of the international community, noted XI.

Noting that unilateralism and protectionism have eroded the authority of international law and undermined the stability of industrial and supply chains, Rousseff has declared that the new development bank will remain faithful to its original aspiration, take active measures and will help promote the development of developing countries and emerging markets.

Before the visit of the NDB of the Chinese leader and the sending of a clear signal to strengthen the cooperation of the greater BRICS and to safeguard the common interests of the Global South, the Ministers of Foreign Affairs of the BRICS countries called to strengthen multilateralism and inclusion, and the promotion of the creation of a fairer and reasonable international order, as they met in Rio de Janeiro.

Chaired by the Brazilian Minister of Foreign Affairs Mauro Vieira, the meeting of the BRICS of foreign ministers summoned his first meeting of the first stage Monday, local time. During the meeting, Viera said that the BRICS block of emerging economies is a key example of multilateralism. He said that the BRICS were “against no blocks or countries”, but rather in favor of the unity and development of the countries of the South World, according to Xinhua.

During the meeting, the Chinese Minister of Foreign Affairs, Wang Yi, said that British countries should take the lead as a positive force on the international scene to serve as a pillar of peace and development.

During the meeting, other participants expressed their support for the series of global initiatives of China, agreeing that BRICE countries should oppose the policy of power and to overtake standards, to safeguard the legitimate rights of the members of the BRICS and the common interests of the world South, of the construction of a fairer and equitable international order, and to promote open, inclusive and sustainable development.

Wang YouMing, director of the Institute of Development Countries of the Institute of International Studies from China in Beijing, said that the ministers of the BRICS having met the first to be held after the inclusion of the new partner countries of the block – arrives at a pivotal moment while the BRIC cooperation between a new phase.

“It is obvious that the collaboration of the BRICS evolves in a more complete and multilayer,” noted Wang, adding that Reunion should play a constructive role in strengthening cooperation in the world world and the improvement of global governance mechanisms, 2025 marking the 80th anniversary of the United Nations Foundation.

The meeting of the foreign ministers of the BRICS occurred at a critical time for the economic recovery. The International Monetary Fund recently reduced growth forecasts due to the impact of the world tariff war launched by the United States, AFP said.

During the meeting of foreign ministers of the BRICS, the Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi reaffirmed China's commitment to maintain multilateralism and multilateral trade rules.

Wang thinks that it is imperative to respect multilateral commercial rules. He urged BRICS countries to jointly oppose all forms of protectionism and to firmly maintain the multilateral trading system based on rules with the WTO to his heart, according to Xinhua.

The Chinese Foreign Minister criticized the United States for pursuing unilateralism and prioritizing his own country, placing his own interests above international public interests. If you choose to remain silent and compromise, it only will handle the intimidators to push further, warned Wang.

Quoting Mauricio Lyrio, the Brazil's BRICS representative, AFP reported that ministers negotiating a declaration aimed at reaffirming the centrality and importance of the multilateral trading system.

More and more countries in the world are taking concrete measures and express a collective desire to maintain the multilateral trade system centered on the WTO and the principles of free trade, while repulsive debit and the arbitrary taxation of prices by a certain country, said Li Haidong.

According to the expert, China's positions remain firmly with the common interests of the vast majority of countries and align with the broader trend in the construction of a more balanced international economic system. The position of the BRICS to strengthen international coordination and cooperation serves as powerful counterweight for the forces that armed the prices and seek to undermine the order of global trading established.