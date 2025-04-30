The consistency of President Prabowo supports Palestinian independence

President Prabowo suffered not only continued the lines of foreign policy of Indonesia in favor of Palestine, but also extended it with concrete actions in the fields of education, humanity, defense and international diplomacy.

The Indonesian nation since the proclamation of the Republic of Indonesia (RI) remains coherent in the struggle for the independence of the Palestinian nation. This is in accordance with paragraph 1 of the opening of the 1945 Constitution of the Republic of Indonesia, that, in fact, independence is the right of all nations and, consequently, colonialism above the world must be suppressed because it is not in accordance with humanity and justice.

Since the first President of the Republic of Indonesia, Sukarno has raised the question of Palestinian independence at the African Asian conference in 1955). At that time, Indonesia also refused to compete in football against Israel at home against Israel in the second round of the qualification of the 1957 World Cup. Because this was considered recognition of the Zionist state.

The era of the Indonesian president Soeharto, when Palestine declared independence in Algeria on November 15, 1988, Indonesia was one of the first countries to recognize independence. Pak Harto also accepted the chief of the OLP Yasser Arafat in Jakarta in July 1984. The effort continued in the next government during the reign of BJ Habie, Abdurrahman Wahid, Megawati Soekarnoputri and Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono.

Meanwhile, under the reign of Joko Widodo, Indonesia has constantly sent humanitarian assistance and strengthened diplomacy to the United Nations (UN) forum and the Islamic Cooperation Organization (OIC). This shows the active political commitment of Indonesia for Palestinian independence.

This effort has continued since Prabowo Subaianto became the Minister of Defense of the Republic of Indonesia in 2019, Indonesia has been increasingly shown the struggle of the struggle of the Palestinian people to gain independence.

This support is not only symbolic, but is carried out through various concrete actions on the diplomatic, humanitarian and educational phase, which was given by Prabowo both when he was Minister of Defense (20192024) and President of the Republic of Indonesia since October 2024.

The Indonesian Ministry of Foreign Affairs (Ministry of Foreign Affairs) said that the Indonesian Minister of Foreign Affairs, Sugiono, was to provide an advisory opinion (advisory opinion) before the International Court of Justice / ICJ) concerning the occupation of Israel in Palestine on May 1, 2025.

With regard to the Palestinian question itself, the spokesman for the Indonesian Foreign Ministry, Rolliansyah Somirat, stressed that the Indonesian government was ready to evacuate temporary humanity, but with a note that was to be respected.

The notes that must be respected, he continued, are already an agreement between all the parties involved in the evacuation, their families in Gaza, the Palestinian government and the countries of the region to evacuate.

In addition, the Indonesian government also wishes to participate in the reconstruction of Gaza which will be carried out in a coordinated manner with the United Nations or the OIC.

This Gaza reconstruction problem must be carried out on a large scale and involves various stakeholders, various countries of the world and not only limited to the OIC countries, and of course, paying attention to what is the priority of the Palestinian government, Roy explained to the press of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Jakarta, Thursday (4/24/2025).

Previously, President Prabowo said that the disposition of Indonesia to temporarily welcome 1,000 Palestinians, in particular the orphans and injured victims of Gaza. They will receive medical treatment, protection and rehabilitation aid before being released if the conditions in Gaza improve.

During the visit of Turkey, President Prabowo suffered a historic speech before the Turkish parliament on Thursday (10/4/2025). In his speech which received a standing ovation at the Turkish National Council (TBMM), President Prabowo underlined the support of Indonesia to Palestinian independence, and declared that Indonesia and Turkey had to lead the world to a new order, in particular by expressing justice for the Palestinian people.

Meanwhile, the last foreign president who spoke in the Turkish parliament was the president of Palestine.

Here are concrete actions carried out to combat Palestinian independence and social support for the Indonesian people when Prabowo Subaianto was Minister of Defense and Head of State.

1. Purses for Palestinian students (November 8, 2023)

As Minister of Defense, Prabowo has granted complete scholarships to 22 Palestinian students to study undergraduate studies at the Indonesian Defense University.

This program includes education in the fields of military medicine, pharmacy, civil engineering at cybersecurity and is equipped with Indonesian language and culture courses.

2. Delivery of hospital ships and humanitarian assistance (January 18, 2024)

Defense Minister Prabowo Subianto released the departure of Kri Tni Hospital, Dr. Radjiman Wedyodiningra-992, who provided humanitarian aid to Gaza by Egypt.

Assistance includes medication, food, warm clothes, covers and baby equipment for victims of conflicts in Palestine.

3. The commitment to send medical staff and the evacuation of victims (early February 2024)

Defense Minister Prabowo said the preparation for Indonesia had sent medical staff to Gaza and evacuated 1,000 Palestinians injured or traumatized in Indonesia to be treated and rehabilitated before being repatriated when the situation has improved.

4. FIRST TNI AUTION Operation in Gaza (April 9, 2024)

For the first time in history, the TNI carried out the mission of humanitarian assistance (Airdrop) at the Gaza Strip, in Palestine. This mission was carried out on April 9, 2024, when Prabowo was Minister of Defense.

In the mission, the Hercules C-130J planes belonging to the Indonesian Air Force have aligned 20 aid packages weighing a total of 3,200 kilograms containing food, drinking water, drugs and baby equipment. The jump was carried out at a height of 2,000 feet using the low -cost at low altitude method (LCLA) and involved 27 Air Force staff.

5. Commitment to send TNI peace forces to Gaza (June 2, 2024)

In the Shangri-La dialogue forum in Singapore, Prabowo said that Indonesia was ready to send TNI peace soldiers to Gaza if there is an official United Nations (UN) mandate to maintain a cease-fire and supervise humanitarian aid.

6. Pressure of Palestinian independence at a meeting with American president Joe Biden (November 13, 2024)

During a bilateral meeting at the White House, President Prabowo raised the issue of Palestinian independence and the humanitarian situation in Gaza. The Head of State stressed the importance of solutions to two states and called for a ceasefire and the protection of Palestinian civilians.

With these different stages, President Prabowo suffered not only continued the Indonesian foreign policy line in favor of Palestine, but also widened it with concrete actions in the fields of education, humanity, defense and international diplomacy.

The offer of temporary asylum for the victims of the Palestinian conflict is not a sudden step, but is a coherent continuation of a series of policies and values ​​which have been carried out for a long time, in accordance with the Indonesian constitution which rejects colonialism and confirms justice for all humanity.