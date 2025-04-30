It is very difficult to persuade children how important it is to tell the truth, he said, when the Prime Minister of the country of which they are and the president of the country that we are supposed to consider as the largest place on earth, are both liars. Worse, he added, some students were not unreasonably thinking given the nature of the Trump-Johnson ascent at the top they did despite the liars, but at least partly because of this.

While Donald won the first mandate as president, part of which coincided with Boris Johnsons as a Prime Minister, I visited a secondary school in Yorkshire, where the head of the head deplores his effect on his efforts to teach.

After Joe Biden beat Trump in the polls, and Johnsons Mens and that immorality finally made him for him, there was room to hope that a political page had been turned, the bad guys had lost and a return to the basic standards of public life was possible.

This is why he is both depressing and dangerous that Trump has won again, having done, according toWashington PostActors of facts, 30,573 false or misleading complaints during his first mandate.

I do not particularly want to be in a position where if the United States and China give different versions of events, you believe China. But when Trump sits down withTIMEMagazine and said that he spoke with the Chinese president, Xi Jinping, of the trade war he launched during the so-called Liberation day, and the Chinese immediately deny that such discussions took place, they seem more convincing than him. Especially since in the same section of the same interview, Trump boasts (his default position) that he has concluded 200 agreements since the day of the Liberation. I think that if it was true, we would have heard of at least one of the 200 on the other side of the agreement.

When he does not lie on major geopolitical and geostrategic questions, he also lies on so -called bread and butter stuff. Last week, petrol reached $ 1.98 in a few states, he said. Not true. The national average was $ 3.17, the lowest state average was $ 2.70, the lowest billed per single service station was $ 2.19. Despite this, the next day, he announced that petrol was less than $ 2 in a third state. Not true.

Three times last week, he said that the prices of the grocery store had dropped. Not true. In fact, they had seen the highest from month to month in three years. Most oddly, he said that, as you know, the cost of eggs has dropped by 93 94% since we took office. If that were true, eggs would now cost consumers less than 38 cents per dozen. But this is not the case, so they don't.

The big price of bread and butter is to try to hide the truth even greater than its prices will even more the cost of many grocery stores. If your pants are on fire as often as prevails, is it too much to hope that, ultimately, all the spectacle will burnt?

I know that this painting, I thought, while Steve Witkoff, prevails over a special envoy for all that the secretary of state Marco Rubio should make, entered for his fourth meeting with Vladimir Putin. Indeed, I sat next to Tony Blair, first with Boris Yeltsine on the other side, later with Putin. These are never simple meetings.

The rather splendid glass table is oval, white with a gold garnish, small images of painted plants in it. At a push, you could hold a dozen people around him, although normally you look four on each side. Admittedly, the Russians had four Putin, Yuri Ushakov, his veteran adviser in foreign policy, Kirill Dmitriev, his envoy on foreign investment, as well as an interpreter. It is a lot of political and diplomatic experience.

On the other, Witkoff and a translator. His friends say he is hard, intelligent and nobodys silly, and I guess you need it to become the billionaire of the property he is.

However, especially since the meeting took place in the middle of the Russian attacks continuous against civilians in Ukraine, he should really have a little more trouble not to come as a total fanboy. He arrived by holding a little notebook, and the so happy to see that you look on his face asked me if he was about to ask Putin his autograph.

Perhaps he obtained a selfie at the end of the meeting in place, before Putin returned to bombard and pretended to be interested in a peace agreement.

I read a German book,Endless war(Endless war), by Michael Lders, on the history of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. It is a lot written from the Palestinian point of view, as you would expect from the former president of the German-Arab association, and a recent candidate in the elections of the left Sahra Wagenknecht Alliance.

The role of Great Britain in the history of the region, which he considers the blind loyalty of America and the Germanys to Israel, the determination of Benjamin Netanyahus to avoid a solution to two states, and the hard rights campaign to make Gaza and the western part of the West Bank of Israel, all for a detailed analysis and a brutal judgment.

It is also reported in the book, indicated as a fact, that Israel spent millions of dollars amplifying on social networks the message that Jeremy Corbyn and the Labor Party he led were anti -Semitic. A whole revelation, if it is true. I think that an appropriate investigation journalist (I retired on this side of journalism many decades) must examine it.

When Emmanuel Macron moves to the next French presidential election, while his second term will end, he will always be less than 50 years old. This leaves a long time to wear the former French president as the main business card. So what will he do with the rest of his life?

In France last week, I learned from a friend an aspect of the French Constitution which could provide the answer; Note that Donald Trump eats your heart that French presidents are only allowed to serve two consecutive conditions. There is therefore nothing to prevent Macron from looking for a third term, five years after leaving his duties. In 2032, when the elections after the next one will take place, he would still only be 55 years old.

Ah, I hear you say, but he has lost a lot of popularity that saw him hovering for the presidency when he is still at the end of the thirties, and winning his second mandate despite all the troubles and challenging the whirlwind around him. However, something that I noticed about the French is that they tend to be much more important from their presidents out of power than in. So don't exclude him.

You heard it here first!

Has anyone know when the end of the end of the season has become one thing with football clubs? I certainly do not remember that it happened when I grew up, but now it seems to take place in all the clubs, after their last home match of the season.

This cannot have been easy for the players and staff of Queens Park Rangers, who had to take advantage of their opportunity to thank fans for your wonderful support after losing 5-0 at home to promote Burnley. Just to say that some of their fans had left before the Tour of Honor stands out, while we are still celebrating outside.