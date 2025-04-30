



April 30, 2024 – (Shanghai) Tuesday, Chinese President Xi Jinping visited an IA incubator in Shanghai, stressing the role of the city in the progress of AI development and governance. His visit followed a recent study session on the AI ​​to which the management of China attended, during which XI called for a strategic advantage in this critical sector, as reported by the Xinhua news agency. XI underlined the rapid evolution of AI technology, describing it as entering an explosive growth phase during its visit to the Shanghai Foundation Model Innovation Center, which houses more than 100 companies. He noted that AI is a strategic technology leading to a new wave of scientific and industrial transformation, fundamentally changing the way people live and work. “The great importance that the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China attaches to the development of the AI ​​fully reflects its strategic positioning in the technological revolution,” said Zhang Xiaorong, director of the advanced technological research institute in Beijing. This feeling has been taken up by other experts who believe that XI remarks reinforce confidence in the development of AI across China. During his visit, XI participated in discussions with young innovators in a fair focused on the autonomous evolution of new generation intelligent agents. “AI is an emerging industry, and it is also an industry that belongs to young people,” he said, stressing the importance of young people's commitment in this area. He also explored an AI product experience store, inquire about product functions and market trends, and tried a pair of smart glasses for first -hand experience. XU Li, President and Chief Executive Officer of the AI ​​software company, Sensetime, noted that XI comments provide a clear path for AI innovations which can improve social well-being and industrial upgrades. The XI call for Shanghai to become an influential technological innovation center in the world aims to exploit local conditions and promote innovation across the country. He urged the new development bank to consider the needs of the world South when providing infrastructure funding, strengthening the importance of AI in economic and social development.



Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.dimsumdaily.hk/xi-jinping-urges-shanghai-to-lead-ai-development-during-visit-to-incubator/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

