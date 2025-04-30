PM Modi gives the free hand of the armed forces on the answer against Pakistan for the terrorist attack of Pahalgam | India News





New Delhi: In the midst of the growing indications of a reprisals against the terrorist attack of Pahalgam, Prime Minister Narendra Modi learned to have given complete operational freedom to the armed forces To decide on the mode, targets and calendar of the response to Pakistan.

Sources said that he had expressed any faith and confidence in the professional capacities of the forces and transported his green light during a meeting with the Minister of Defense Rajnath Singh, Nsa ajit doval Defense staff chief, General Anil Chauhan and the three department heads.

After the group, Modi met the Minister of the Interior Amit Shah and the head of the RSS Mohan Bhagwat, who said last week that “Dharma” demanded that India punished the enemy. The PM has summoned a meeting, the second since the attack on Pahalgam, of the security firm committee on Wednesday, when other important organizations – firm committees on political and economic affairs and the full cabinet of the Union – should also meet.

Earlier in the day, the PM had stimulated the expectations of an early response in Pakistan with its “Samay Seemit Hai, Lakshya Bade Hain (we have a limited time and high objectives to reach)” notes in an educational conclave. Clarification of the PM fails to alleviate the anticipation of India's response

While the public made applause, Modi stopped briefly and said, I was not talking about the current situation.

Clarification, however, did not do little to alleviate the growing anticipation of an effective response, something to which Pakistan also seemed to be reconciled, during a day filled with action which saw the secretary of union, Govind Mohan, discuss the preparation with the heads of the three services. The heavy agenda for the members of the Union cabinet for Wednesday also seemed to conduct a comfort of the company as usual.

