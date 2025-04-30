



Donald Trump reaches his 100th day in power. Canadian voters choose to keep Prime Minister Mark Carney in power. And four people were killed when a vehicle crashed on an Illinois school program.

Here's what you need to know today.

How Trump tried to redo America in his first 100 days

President Donald Trump is expected to go to Macomb County Michigan, to mark his 100th day of power today. The county, made up of a group of suburbs of Detroit, was the heart of the contingent of Reagan Democrat in the working class in 1980 and 1984, and Trump won it during each of his three elections.

But unlike Reagan (or really, one of his predecessors), Trump will celebrate 100 days by pointing to various movements that will end in a breathtaking effort to redo the relationship between the government and the citizens of the United States.

In recent months, Trump has deployed new interpretations of the powers of the presidency to:

Distribute the federal workforce.

Retain funds for foreign and national aid.

Draws the flow of illegal immigration through the southern border.

Boost cryptocurrency.

Trade strangles.

Punish independent institutions, including universities, law firms and the media for not having supported his opinions.

Ortillas diversity initiatives within the federal government and the entities it supports.

The former presidents, from Abraham Lincoln to Franklin Roosevelt, tested the constitutional limits of their office in the name of the protection of the nation of foreign and national enemies and the dangers of financial ruin. However, as the main national political journalist Jonathan Allen points out, none has tried to exercise so much power, through a range of questions so wide and with such contempt for Congress and the courts, as Trump has a period of relative peace and economic stability.

White House officials say Trump has held two signature campaign promises: secure the border and limit inflation. But by moving so quickly to make his ambitions, Trump was forced to admit some mistakes.

Read the full story here.

More coverage of the first 100 days of Trump: Trump has so much that five bills, less than any president in the first 100 days of an administration for at least D. Eisenhower in the 1950s. Meanwhile, he reinterprets existing laws to advance his goals and take a big bet on his gop allies. Trump said he would end the war in Ukraine in his first 24 hours of power. Now the president says that the promise has been made to Jestas that he has trouble resolving a complicated geopolitical crisis. In addition Pittsburgis a test for the following for major Democratic cities and how the party fights it in the next three years. The Supreme Court will hear its argument to find out if a trial resulting from a bad FBI raid can move forward. / AFP – Getty Images

Canadian voters supported Prime Minister Mark Carneys Liberal Party, Canadian Broadcasting Corp. Projects, during a national election strongly influenced by President Donald Trump. Last night, it was too early to find out if the Liberal Party would gain enough seats to form a majority government, but it projected another mandate for the party.

The results are a reversal of a few months ago, when the liberals seemed ready to be ousted by the conservatives in the midst of the frustration of arrow inflation, the rise in immigration and the Minister of Primary, Justin Trudeaus for Trump, but the tides changed the prices and promoted a plan that Canada should become the 51st American state.

Lawyers contest Trump officials claim on expelled mothers

The Trump administration defends the deportations of mothers to Honduras who have been accompanied by their children born in the United States in recent days, while lawyers for mothers and children grow back against civil servants say that families have chosen so that children leave the country.

In one case, the lawyers said that a mother had been allowed less than two minutes on the phone with her husband to understand what was going to become her 2 -year -old son. In another case, a mother was not allowed to speak with lawyers or family members before she was expelled with her 4 -year -old son, who was left without access to her cancer drugs and her 7 -year -old sister.

The border of the Trump administration, Tsar Tom Homan, said the three children had been placed on expulsion flights at the request of their mother. The Secretary of State, Marco Rubio, said that the children were not expelled and that they could return if there are people in the United States who wanted to assume them. Meanwhile, Deputy Secretary of Internal Security, Tricia McLaughlin, said that the agency was confident in our process and our procedures.

But the lawyers provided details, they said that mothers and their families had little or no chance of providing arrangements for their children. They allege that the date of an immigration registration has been distant and that ice agents have poorly loaded the wishes of mothers to their children.

More information on immigration: an exclusive look at El Salvador's prison where Kilmar Abrego Garcia was known for the last time to be held a strong contrast to the Mega-Prison Supermax to which he was expelled for the first time. Human rights defenders said the transfer of Abrego Garcias to a low -security prison was worrying.

Chatham police, Illinois, cries a terrible tragedy after a vehicle hit a school camp program site, killing four people. Three of the four victims were outside the building and one was inside, the state police said. They were aged 4 to 18. Several other people were injured.

Emergency vehicles and staff outside Ynot Outdoors, a program after school in Chatham, Illinois, after a vehicle hit the site.

A vehicle entered a building used by the Ynot After School camp around 3:20 p.m. Monday, the state police announced, hitting several people inside before going out in the West buildings wall. The driver, who was the only person in the vehicle, was hospitalized. The authorities did not say if they thought that the accident was intentional.

Read everything on this subject, the FDA said that it requires that the NOVAVAXTO medication manufacturer leads another clinical trial which is part of the approval process of its Constronyaire vaccine, a decision has the former government health official fearing the Iberian peninsula early Tuesday, after a massive breakdown reached tens of millions of people through Spain, Portugal and parts of France. This is a question of cases where, not if, an earthquake tears the fault of the subduction area of ​​Cascadia in the northwest of the Pacific and a search of 6.5 feet in the circulation of the coast. The trial of sex trafficking should start next week.

The ancient quarter of Colorado Shemer Sanders was the biggest name directed towards the draft of the NFL. As the sons of one of the most electric in the temple of the fame of football and the most electric and a brilliant full -fledged personality, Sanders ordered a large part of the spotlight in the weeks preceding the event. But the predictions of the Sanders selected in the first round proved to be a vow vice. Instead, the Cleveland Browns selected Sanders with the 144th choice in the fifth round of the draft.

How did such a perspective slip towards the lower half of the project? I looked at the factors that contributed to his fate: who Sanders is really as a player, how he presented himself to the teams and potential risks to bring an athlete like him in the locker room. Rohan Nadkarni, sports journalist

