Politics
With Trump's push, China modifying its relationships with the world
China has spent much of the last two months to expand friendships near and far. Two cycles of ministerial meetings with the regional rivals of Japan and South Korea took place Tokyo And Scramble At the end of March.
And earlier in April, the red carpet was deployed for the Spanish Prime Minister, Pedro SanchezFor his second visit to Beijing in less than seven months. This came shortly before the Chinese president, Xi Jinping, undertook his first trip abroad of 2025 a charming offensive for Vietnam, Malaysia and Cambodia.
Donald Trump, whose return to the White House, clearly disturbed the borders with friends and enemies.
China, Japan and South Korea have historically approached each other with caution. It is an inheritance of imperial aggression, unresolved territorial disputes and divergent security alignments with the United States.
But the unpredictability of the Trump administration, which has the most recently demonstrated By the imposition of radical commercial rates, seems to bring the three countries together.
At ministerial meeting In Tokyo in March, their respective governments agreed to extend the mandate of the secretary general and assistant secretaries of the Trilateral Cooperation Secretariat From two years to three. This still relatively unknown international organization was created in 2011 in a effort to promote cooperation between the three countries.
The decision, although appearing a minor administrative adjustment, symbolizes a Growing mutual growth Between these nations. The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Chinas, Wang Yi, has has explicitly recognized that The extension represents a complete approval of the role of organizations. And China Now called On Japan for a coordinated response to American prices.
This renewed dynamic of regional cooperation has prepared the field for the broader diplomatic offensive through Southeast Asia, where China has sought to strengthen strategic links and assert its management.
China has launched a diplomatic program developed for the XIS Stop in Vietnam. He was aimed at Reaffirm ideological links comrades and brothers and deepens recent deepening relations with Washington.
After discussions with XI, the secretary general of the Communist Party of Vietnam, in Lam, says it His country has always considered the development of relations with China as a strategic choice and an absolute priority.
Malaysia, on the other hand, is one of the first supporters of the Belt and Signature Road Xis initiative. He officially joined the Brics group of emerging economies as a partner country in 2025 and currently holds the rotating presidency of the ASEAN group of the Southeast Asian States. This gives Malaysia a central role in the coordination of Chinese relations with the block.
During XIS's visit, Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim explained the alignment between the two countries. He said Malaysia stands with China in the face of American threats. Malaysia is one of Chinas' main business partners.
Cambodia is also considered to be one of the most loyal partners in Beijing in Southeast Asia. In May 2024, he even named a road In the capital, Phnom Penh, Xi Jinping Avenue thanks China for its contribution to the development of Cambodies.
The authorities have released all the stops of the last visit to XIS. Cambodas King, Norodom Sihamoni, Personally greeted XI At the airport in an unprecedented break in the protocol. And the two countries have raised their links To an all seasons partnership, a label noting that their relationship is resilient to external changes.
Relations with Europe
Sanchezs Visit of April in Beijing, on the other hand, has scored an important point in relations between China and the EU. After the rise of American prices, XI asked The EU and China are jointly resisting unilateral intimidation. It seems to have resonated in Madrid.
The Spanish delegation carried a message That Washingtons' pricing hikes were neither fair nor only and had harmed the EU economy. He also said that Europe should strengthen unity and coordination to protect its own interests.
This message seems to filter in broader European circles, with certain leaders report their interest By stabilizing links with Beijing. Ursula von der Leyen, president of the European Commission, for example, has engaged in Constructive discussions with Chinese Prime Minister Li Qiang to approach the potential trade disturbances of American prices.
Yet the EU faces an obvious dilemma: Whether it is to hire China as an alternative economic partner or reject a strong increase in redirected Chinese exports that would threaten the European industries and deepen existing political tensions.
Spain, for its part, has its own strategic calculations. The Schez return to China highlights Madrid's interest By positioning itself as the European leader in renewable energies, Chinese investments should play a central role in this transition.
This helps to explain why, asked about EUS pricing policy on China during a press briefing in September 2024, Sanchez noticed that Europe must reconsider this decision. Spain finally I chose to abstain In EUS, vote to impose prices on the Chinese electric vehicle industry.
The Chinese message to the world is clear. He is a stable partner and a free trade defender. The question of whether China can persuade the world to trust its leadership as part of the deepening of geopolitical uncertainty remains an open question.
Ming Gao is a research researcher in East Asia, University of Lund
This article is republished from The conversation Under a creative communs license. Read it original article.
