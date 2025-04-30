The deputies shout the shame to Lee Anderson on Jess Phillips Ganging Gang Comments





It's really not […] deserve an answer The deputies shouted the shame and it is dangerous to the deputy for reform Lee Anderson yesterday after involving the Minister of Safeguard, Jess Phillips, was involved in a concealment of grooming gangs. During a debate in common goods, Anderson said that Phillips had not supported a national public inquiry and accused him of concealment. Addressing the Minister of Labor, Anderson said: Thousands of young girls from the British White working class have been raped, tortured and mistreated by Pakistani gangs, and yet this minister refuses to support a complete national public inquiry here. Is it part of the cover. Phillips resumed: it is really not […] He does not deserve an answer. She told Anderson that she had spent her entire career to help the victims. Phillips added: I wonder how many victims of grooming gangs with whom he seated and held his hand, how much he went around their house in the morning to get them out of bed and bring them to a courtroom. Before becoming a deputy in 2015, Phillips worked for helping women, helping victims of domestic violence, sexual violence, human trafficking and exploitation. In January, Elon Musk published a series of tweets accusing Keir Starmer of not having chased the children's gangs. Musk also called for the release of the far -right figure Tommy Robinson, who is currently in prison for outrage in the court, wrongly affirming that he had been imprisoned for having exposed the truth about the grooming gangs. The Tories and Reform UK quickly jumped into the walking train, calling for a complete national survey on grooming gangs. Their calls for a national survey came despite Professor Alexis Jays' investigation into sexual abuse on England and Wales, which ended in 2022. Jay clearly said that the government's action on children's sexual exploitation was necessary, rather than a new investigation. During his stay in the government, the Conservatives proposed to modify the recommendations of surveys on compulsory reports so that not to report sexual abuse on children would not in itself constitute a criminal offense. Starmer is committed to implementing the recommendations of JAY surveys and conducting local surveys on sexual abuse of children if necessary. Olivia Barber is a journalist on the left forward The left foot forward does not have the support of large companies or billionaires. We are counting on the kind and generous support of ordinary people like you. You can support hard -hitting journalism which is the right to report, provides a forum for the debate among the progressives and covers the stories that other media ignore. Make a donation today. Make a donation today

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://leftfootforward.org/2025/04/mps-shout-shame-at-lee-anderson-over-jess-phillips-grooming-gang-comments/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos