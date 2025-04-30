Trump approval to 42% in a new NPR / PBS / Marist survey





A new survey shows Trump with low approval notes in the first 100 days

Less than half of Americans approve President Donald Trump in his first 100 days, a new NPR / PBS News / Marist survey program.

President Donald Trump's approval rating remains among the lowest for any newly elected president in more than 50 years, according to a new NPR / PBS News / Marist poll published on Tuesday, April 29.

The survey showed that 42% of adult respondents approved Trump's work as president of the survey carried out from April 21 to 23. The results are roughly in accordance with other recent polls published by CNN and The Economist / Yougov, which each found approval ratings of 41%.

When they were asked to note the performance of the presidents so far, almost half of the respondents have given the Republican a failing note, while 23% gave him an A in the last NPR / PBS News / Marist survey.

The only other administration to collect such low approval figures during the first 100 days was eight years ago, during Trumps' first mandate, shows a historic comparison of Gallup.

Opinion: What do you think of the management of President Trump in his first 100 days?

The latest NPR / PBS / Marist survey shows the drop in the approval rate for the second mandate of Trumps

The latter survey is one of the several published in recent weeks illustrating an overall decrease in the support of the Americas at the Trumps ending up hectic a few months ago at the Oval Office.

Trump's second term began at the end of January with mass layoffs in the federal government, generalized prices, an escalation of the trade war with China and an expulsion program that led to a bitter legal battle.

A little more than half of the respondents say that Trump moves the country in the direction of change for the worst, up three points of 48% when the pollsters asked the same question last month. It is compared to 42% of those who claim that the president heard changes for better, slightly down compared to 45% in April.

Seven percent say that the president moves the country in a direction that is equivalent to any real change.

An average of the recent survey published by the Data Outlet Realclearpolitics survey, which includes Tuesday ballot, puts Trump on an approval rating of 45.2% and a 52.4% disapproval.

Lawyers of the CEO of Politics Mypillow Mike Lindell use AI for the deposit of the courts, Push to Move DEFAMATION TRIAL

The majority of Americans express the disapproval of immigration, the economy in the last poll

The economy and immigration dominated the presidential race and remained the main problems in the first months of the second Trumps administration. More than half of those questioned expressed their dissatisfaction with their actions on these two Chaud button questions.

In the survey, 55% of respondents declared disapproving how the president manages the economy. Also in disapproval of Trump management of the economy, 88% of democratic respondents, 59% of the self -employed and 17% of the Republicans. Overall, 39% of Americans said they approved Trumps on the economy.

Regarding immigration, 44% of Americans said they approved the way Trump was faced with immigration, and 52% said they are disapproving. Among the self -employed, 37% approve and 57% disapprove of.

The survey of 1,439 adults from April 21 to 23 has a margin of error of +/- 3.3 percentage points, with 34% of these Democrats, 32% of Republicans and 31% independents.

Kathryn Palmer is a new trend journalist. You can reach it at [email protected].

