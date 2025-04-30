Italy likely to continue its long -standing support for the EU's offer of Türkiye: President Erdogan

Istanbul

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan expressed his conviction on Tuesday that Italy, which, according to him, supported the supply of membership in the EU in the country “from the start”, will continue to do so.

Erdogan's remarks occurred at a press conference with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni in Rome, where he attended the 4th intergovernmental summit between Türkiye and Italy.

Ankara will continue to strengthen cooperation with Italy, which has made significant progress in the defense industry, through new partnerships and projects, he added.

As two NATO allied countries and strategic partners, Erdogan said that the links between the two nations have improved since their first intergovernmental summit in 2008.

Declaring that Ankara and Rome share a precious alignment with important issues such as Mediterranean security, the situation in the Middle East, stability in Europe and the preservation of the transatlantic link, Erdogan praised Meloni's approach to many questions, which, according to him, has “had a significant impact on this harmony.”

“Without a doubt, another driving force behind these relationships is economy and trade. As you know, Italy ranks among the first five countries in our foreign trade. Solid commercial links that we have established in many sectors-especially in textiles, chemicals, pharmaceutical products, automobiles and machines-have added to US to exceed the target of $ 30 billion that we fix to our 2022 summit, “he added.

He also announced that at the summit, Ankara and Rome set a new goal of bilateral commercial volume of $ 40 billion.

Expressing Türkiye's desire to work with Italy on energy projects in the Mediterranean which will benefit the two countries as well as in the region, Erdogan said that the country will continue its cooperation with Italy in the fight against irregular migration during the coming period. “”

Declaring that they had discussed subjects such as culture, education, sports and visas during the meeting, Erdogan said that the ministers of the two countries had the opportunity to consult directly on many questions related to all these areas.

By saying that Reunion had also addressed regional and global problems, Erdogan added that Türkiye will continue to work with Italy on long-term sustainable solutions to preserve stability and prosperity in the North African nation of Libya.

Ankara's priority is an immediate return to a ceasefire in Gaza, “where even the entry of humanitarian aid has not been authorized for two months,” said Erdogan.

“In Syria, we are currently focusing on the reconstruction of the country, the strengthening of its institutions and the preservation of its territorial integrity,” added the Turkish chief.

In this context, we have addressed the constructive role of Italy in Syria and in particular the potential for Turkish-Italian cooperation in the reconstruction process. We have agreed to continue consultations on this subject, “he said.

“In the context of the security of Europe, we approached the latest developments in Ukraine with the Prime Minister. We underlined our solid support for the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Ukraine. As a key director to ensure the security of the Black Sea, Türkiye will continue to contribute to efforts to find a solution.”

The Anadolu agency's website contains only part of the reports offered to subscribers of the AA News radio system (HAS) and in summary form. Please contact us for subscription options.