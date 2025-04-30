Politics
XI Visit a new development bank
Chinese President Xi Jinping visits the new development bank and meets Dilma Rousseff, president of the institution, in Shanghai, China Eastern, April 29, 2025. (Xinhua / Yin Bogu)
Shanghai, April 29 (Xinhua) – Chinese President Xi Jinping visited the new development bank in Shanghai on Tuesday and met Dilma Rousseff, president of the institution.
Rousseff led the four vice-presidents and other employees of the bank to welcome XI when it arrives.
XI congratulated Rousseff for her re -election as president of the new development bank, and noted that the bank is the first multilateral development institution in the world established and led by emerging markets and developing countries.
XI described the bank “a pioneering initiative for unit and improving self-ability for the world South” and said that it was in accordance with the historic trend of reform and improving global governance.
The new development bank has become an increasing force in the international financial system and a brilliant example of the southern world collaboration, he said.
He stressed that the wider cooperation of BRICs has entered a high -quality development stage and that the bank should embark on its second decade of high quality development gold.
XI called on the bank to consider the development needs of the world South and to provide more high quality, low cost and sustainable funding.
The bank must improve its management and operations, implement more technology and green financing projects and help developing countries fill the digital division and accelerate green and low carbon transformation, said XI.
In discussions on the reform of international financial architecture, the bank is expected to amplify the voice of the world South, to safeguard the legitimate rights and interests of the world South and support the countries of the world in their quest for modernization, he said.
He noted that as a host country of the bank, China will always support the operations and the development of the new development bank. China is willing to strengthen project cooperation with the bank and focus on green, innovative and sustainable development to obtain more results, he added.
China is also ready to share its development experience through the bank with other member countries and is ready to provide more international public goods, Xi said.
Noting that the countries of the southern world have increased collectively in an important force to maintain global peace, promote common development and improve global governance, Xi said that regardless of how the international situation changes, the general course of human development and progress will not change.
China has achieved its development through autonomy and hard work. He will firmly protect his own legitimate rights and interests, as well as the common interests of the international community, noted XI.
Rousseff expressed its gratitude to China for its long -term long -term support for the growth and expansion of the new development bank.
She said that under the leadership of President XI, China obtained extraordinary development results and played a central role in the progress of global governance, and is certain to achieve the vision of the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation.
Despite the volatile situation in today's world, the Chinese government has resolutely defended the interests of the world South, supported multilateralism, defended international equity and justice, and promoted the construction of a community with a common future for all, giving an example to the international community, she added.
Noting that unilateralism and protectionism have eroded the authority of international law and undermined the stability of industrial and supply chains, Rousseff has declared that the new development bank will remain faithful to its original aspiration, take active measures and will help promote the development of developing countries and emerging markets.
Chinese President Xi Jinping visits the new development bank and meets Dilma Rousseff, president of the institution, in Shanghai, China Orientale, April 29, 2025. (Xinhua / Huang Jingwen)
Chinese President Xi Jinping visits the new development bank and meets Dilma Rousseff, president of the institution, in Shanghai, China Orientale, April 29, 2025. (Xinhua / Huang Jingwen)
