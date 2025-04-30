Your support helps us tell the story From reproductive rights to climate change in Big Tech, the independent is on the ground when history develops. Whether it is to investigate the finances of the Pro-Trump PAC of Elon Musk or to produce our latest documentary, “ The A Word '', which highlights American women who fight for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to analyze the facts of messaging. At such a critical moment in American history, we need journalists on the ground. Your donation allows us to continue sending journalists to talk to both sides of history. Independence is reliable by Americans in the whole political spectrum. And unlike many other quality media, we choose not to prevent Americans from our reports and analyzes with payment walls. We believe that quality journalism should be available for everyone, paid by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Learn more

Local advisers are generally obscure personalities, passionate local activists in the hope of improving their areas or loyalists of the ambitious party who wish to climb the electoral scale.

But among the thousands of advisers standing across the country on Thursday, a few names stand out.

Olympians at the ex-quarrels, The independent Look at how the main parties hope that Star Power will help their candidates above the line in one of the most unpredictable sets of local elections in British history.

Open image in the gallery The leader in the United Kingdom reform, Nigel Farage, presents several celebrity candidates ( Wire pa ))

Stiliyan Petrov

Stiliyan Petrov, the son of an ex-Villa and captain of Bulgaria of the same name, is standing for Reform UK during the local elections of May.

His father is the most capped player of Bulgaria and he hopes to represent Nigel Farages Party at Lapworth & West Kenilworth, Warwickshire.

Open image in the gallery The son of the Premier League players ( Facebook / Reform UK ))

I decided to go to the elections because I think it is time for the people of the working class and the young people of this country to have a voice that will really represent them, said the ex-son of professional footballers.

James Cracknell

James Cracknell represents a seat on the council of the County of Oxfordshire.

The double winner of the Olympic gold medal is a curator for Henley, having already tried to become the deputy for the areas.

Open image in the gallery James Cracknell won Olympic gold with Great Britain (Phil Noble / PA) ( AP Archives ))

He received an OBE for sport services in the list of honors of the New Year 2005 and promises to help Henley to recover his buzz, according to local conservatives.

As a rower, he did water companies to account for the cleanliness of the river as a key problem on which he fights.

Luke Campbell

The reform candidate for the elections of the town hall of Hull and the Yorkshire is also a medalist of Olympic gold.

The boxer exchanges his gloves for the chance to represent the region as the first head of the new combined authority.

Open image in the gallery The London 2012 gold medalist, Luke Campbell, arises for the reform ( AP Archives ))

He is the favorite to win, according to a more recent survey in the common survey, in what promises to be one of the results closest to the night as a reform, conservatives, liberal democrats and work all have a chance.

Mr. Campbell, who won gold at the London 2012 Olympic Games, said Hull and East Yorkshire gave me everything and that he now wanted to fight for the region in return.

Ollie Williams

LOVE ISLAND star hopes to be lucky with voters and win a reform seat in the United Kingdom in Cornwall Council.

Open image in the gallery Thousands of people have signed a petition for Ollie Williams to start from Love Island

Ollie Williams appeared in the ITV meeting show in 2020, but left after only three days saying that he had feelings for another woman.

The 29 -year -old triggered a fury among viewers while photos emerged from putting him next to dead animals, leading to suggestions that he was the trophy hunt.

He avoided the spotlight in the years that followed his appearance in the ITV show, but is now reforming in the Lostwithiel and Lanreath Ward.

Our freedom of expression and society has been eroded for too long and it is time to act, he said.

Open image in the gallery Arron Banks was photographed alongside Donald Trump and Nigel Farage in 2016

Arron banks

The Brexit Brexit self -proclaimed Bad Boy Arron Banks has co -founded the Leave.eu campaign alongside the deputy chief of British reform Richard Tice.

The long -standing supporter of Farage is now presented to become the mayor of Western England for his party.

Announcing his candidacy during the reforms to launch local elections in Birmingham, he called on people to vote Banksy for Bristol. In addition to close ties to Mr. Farage, Mr. Banks has a history of links with Donald Trump and was represented with him after the American presidential election in 2016. He cited the success of Mr. Trumps as the result of connection with voters at the emotional level.

Mr. Banks and Mr. Farage attracted the interest of Robert Mueller as part of his investigation into Russia's interference in the 2016 elections. Mr. Banks described the investigation as a witch hunt.

Banks also made the headlines after the tragic murder of Labor MP Jo Cox in 2016. At the time, he commissioned a controversial survey on the question of whether his murder had affected public opinion on the vote.