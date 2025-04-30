Politics
From Olympians to the stars of the island of love: the famous face standing in the local elections of your region
Local advisers are generally obscure personalities, passionate local activists in the hope of improving their areas or loyalists of the ambitious party who wish to climb the electoral scale.
But among the thousands of advisers standing across the country on Thursday, a few names stand out.
Olympians at the ex-quarrels, The independent Look at how the main parties hope that Star Power will help their candidates above the line in one of the most unpredictable sets of local elections in British history.
Stiliyan Petrov
Stiliyan Petrov, the son of an ex-Villa and captain of Bulgaria of the same name, is standing for Reform UK during the local elections of May.
His father is the most capped player of Bulgaria and he hopes to represent Nigel Farages Party at Lapworth & West Kenilworth, Warwickshire.
I decided to go to the elections because I think it is time for the people of the working class and the young people of this country to have a voice that will really represent them, said the ex-son of professional footballers.
James Cracknell
James Cracknell represents a seat on the council of the County of Oxfordshire.
The double winner of the Olympic gold medal is a curator for Henley, having already tried to become the deputy for the areas.
He received an OBE for sport services in the list of honors of the New Year 2005 and promises to help Henley to recover his buzz, according to local conservatives.
As a rower, he did water companies to account for the cleanliness of the river as a key problem on which he fights.
Luke Campbell
The reform candidate for the elections of the town hall of Hull and the Yorkshire is also a medalist of Olympic gold.
The boxer exchanges his gloves for the chance to represent the region as the first head of the new combined authority.
He is the favorite to win, according to a more recent survey in the common survey, in what promises to be one of the results closest to the night as a reform, conservatives, liberal democrats and work all have a chance.
Mr. Campbell, who won gold at the London 2012 Olympic Games, said Hull and East Yorkshire gave me everything and that he now wanted to fight for the region in return.
Ollie Williams
LOVE ISLAND star hopes to be lucky with voters and win a reform seat in the United Kingdom in Cornwall Council.
Ollie Williams appeared in the ITV meeting show in 2020, but left after only three days saying that he had feelings for another woman.
The 29 -year -old triggered a fury among viewers while photos emerged from putting him next to dead animals, leading to suggestions that he was the trophy hunt.
He avoided the spotlight in the years that followed his appearance in the ITV show, but is now reforming in the Lostwithiel and Lanreath Ward.
Our freedom of expression and society has been eroded for too long and it is time to act, he said.
Arron banks
The Brexit Brexit self -proclaimed Bad Boy Arron Banks has co -founded the Leave.eu campaign alongside the deputy chief of British reform Richard Tice.
The long -standing supporter of Farage is now presented to become the mayor of Western England for his party.
Announcing his candidacy during the reforms to launch local elections in Birmingham, he called on people to vote Banksy for Bristol. In addition to close ties to Mr. Farage, Mr. Banks has a history of links with Donald Trump and was represented with him after the American presidential election in 2016. He cited the success of Mr. Trumps as the result of connection with voters at the emotional level.
Mr. Banks and Mr. Farage attracted the interest of Robert Mueller as part of his investigation into Russia's interference in the 2016 elections. Mr. Banks described the investigation as a witch hunt.
Banks also made the headlines after the tragic murder of Labor MP Jo Cox in 2016. At the time, he commissioned a controversial survey on the question of whether his murder had affected public opinion on the vote.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.independent.co.uk/news/uk/politics/local-elections-farage-starmer-badenoch-b2740997.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Until Dawn's Ella Rubin reveals practical effects of movie. #UntilDawn #Gaming #BBCNews
- This is the result of Dr. Tifa's research linked to the photos of the Jokowi diploma which is viral on social networks
- Recipient Reggie Frischknecht undertakes to Cougars Deseret News
- Erdogan, Meloni dressed in strengthening Italian-Turkey ties
- Nat Sciver-Brunt called England Women's Captain after the departure of Heather Knight | Cricket -Nieuws
- A new research shows how a major earthquake will reshape the Oregon coast
- XI underlines the promotion of cooperation in the South of the South
- Today, Jokowi will report on charges of false diplomas to the Polda metro: National Okezone
- The UK is to exempt from overseas stablecoin issuers in encryption rules.
- JetBlue to join an American airline in the coming weeks, said the president
- Aruna, Goda is waiting for Trekking for 2025 ITTF World Tourney
- NEW NATO members are goals for Russia – Former President Medvedev