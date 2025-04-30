



Islamabad, on April 29, former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday qualified the terrorist attack on Pahalgam as disturbing and tragic and also condemned the victims and their families.

The loss of human life in Pahalgam's incident is deeply disturbing and tragic. I indicate my biggest condolences to the victims and their families, said the former Prime Minister imprisoned during a discussion with the lawyers of Adiala prison, Rawalpindi.

He allegedly allegedly allegedly allegedly allegedly, Pakistan has proposed to extend total cooperation in India, but India has produced no concrete evidence.

As I predicted in 2019, the same thing happened after the pahalgam incident. Instead of introspection and investigation, Modi Sarkar again puts blame on Pakistan, he said.

He also added that being a country of 1.5 billion people, India must act in a responsible manner instead of playing with a region already known as nuclear flashpoint.

Peace is our priority, but it should not be confused with cowardice. Pakistan has all the capacities to give a convincing response to any Indian mishap, as my government, supported by the whole nation, did it in 2019. I have always stressed the importance of the law of cashmertism to self-determination, as guaranteed by United Nations resolutions, he said.

The former Prime Minister has also allegedly allegedly allegedly allegedly led by RSS, is a serious threat, not only for the region but beyond.

Indian oppression at cashmere, intensified after the illegal repeal of article 370, has further fueled the desire of the peoples of cashmere, he said.

Speaking of internal factions in Pakistan, the former Prime Minister declared that, unfortunately, his nation had been divided by an illegitimate government imposed by the fraudulent form-47.

And yet, ironically, the assault of Narendra Modis united the people of Pakistan with one voice against Indian hostility. While we reject this false regime, we are firmly as one Pakistani nation and strongly condemn the Modi war and its dangerous ambitions which threaten regional peace, he said.

The former Prime Minister also addressed the polarization of his nation following a deep resentment against the army of the countries.

Needless to say, to win the war against an external enemy, the nation must first be united. It is high time to put an end to all the actions that more polarize the nation. States are concentrated excessive on political victimization at this critical moment deepens internal divisions and undergo the collective capacity of nations to face external threats, he said.

Imran Khan has also targeted Pakistani President Asifi Ali Zardari and the Supremo PML-N Nawaz Sharif for their alleged Standing Stand against the neighboring country.

It is naive to expect a strong position of selfish figures like Nawaz Sharif and Asif Zardari. They will never express themselves against India because their illegal wealth and their commercial interests are abroad. They take advantage of foreign investments and to protect these financial interests, they remain silent in the face of foreign aggression and baseless allegations against Pakistan. Their fear is simple: that Indian lobbies could freeze their offshore assets if they dare to tell the truth, said former Pakistani Prime Minister.

Warning: This message was published automatically from an agency flow without any modification of the text and was not examined by an editor

Open in the application

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.lokmattimes.com/international/pahalgam-incident-deeply-disturbing-tragic-former-pakistan-pm-imran-khan/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos