President Xi Jinping went to the new development bank on Tuesday in Shanghai, accompanied by Dilma Rousseff, president of the institution.[FENG YONGBIN/CHINA DAILY]



During his visit to the BRICS “New Development Bank in Shanghai on Tuesday, President Xi Jinping underlined the support of China to the multilateral institution and called him to contribute better to the rise of the world.

Launched in 2015, the bank is the first multilateral development institution created and led by emerging market nations and developing countries.

When Xi arrived in the morning, he was warmly welcomed by the president of the NDB, Dilma Rousseff, four vice-presidents and the staff.

XI noted that the Bank is “a pioneer initiative for the unity and self-improvement in the world South”, and is in accordance with the historic trend of reform and the improvement of global governance.

The bank has become an emerging force in the international financial system and an exceptional example of the Cooperation of the Global South, he added.

As host countries, China will constantly support the exploitation and development of the NDB, and is willing to strengthen cooperation with the bank and to focus on green, innovative and sustainable development to obtain more pragmatic results, XI said.

Beijing is willing to share its development experiences via the NDB with other member countries and to provide more international public goods, he added.

XI noted that the world South has increased as a group and has become an important force in world peacekeeping, the promotion of common development and the improvement of global governance.

No matter how the international landscape is changing, the main development and progress of humanity will not change, he said.

The development of China is based on autonomy and hard work, and the nation “will firmly protect its legitimate rights and interests and the common interests of the international community,” he said.

Rousseff thanked China for its long -term support for the growth of the NDB.

Unilateralism and protectionism erod the authority of international law and damage the stability of industrial and supply chains, she said.

The NDB will stick to its original aspiration, its actively work and help promote the development of developing countries and emerging market countries, she added.

Wang Yiwei, professor at the Renmin University of China's School of International Studies and director of the Institute of International Affairs of the University, said that the BRICS mechanism and the NDB represent the large number of developing countries, and that they aim to stimulate the voice of the world South and to promote greater justice and greater equity in the international order.

“China’s push to advance the BRICS mechanism does not aim to counter the existing international system, but to seek advantages and to allow collaboration between these countries,” he said.

During the visit on Tuesday, XI stressed that the “biggest cooperation of odds” entered the stage of its high quality development, and the NDB should also embark on its second decade of high quality development.

By expressing its hopes for the NDB, XI said that it should meet its original aspiration, “closely monitor development needs in the world South”, and provide more high quality, low cost and sustainable infrastructure.

He called on the institution to improve its management and functioning, implementing more projects in scientific and technological finance and green finance, “helps developing countries to fill the digital divide” and to accelerate green and low carbon transformation.

XI also encouraged the NDB to be more pioneer and enterprising, to amplify the voice of the world South in discussions on the reform of international financial architecture, to defend the legitimate rights and interests of the world South and to support the countries of the South World worldwide by taking their way to modernization.

Rousseff noted that in the volatile world today, the Chinese government has given the example of the international community, because it firmly protects the interests of the world South, firmly supports multilateralism, firmly defends international justice and promotes the construction of a community with a shared future for the Huside.

Under Xi management, China has produced extraordinary developments in development, has played an important role in the progress of global governance and will surely be able to carry out the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation, she said.