Erdogan, Meloni dressed in strengthening Italian-Turkey ties





Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni is committed to deepening the links between Mediterranean countries on Tuesday, in particular by stimulating bilateral trade at more than $ 45 billion per year. Erdogan arrived for talks in Rome with the aim of promoting cooperation and economic agreements, especially in energy and defense, according to a source from the Italian government. “Today, we have signed a joint declaration which set a new and really ambitious objective to reach 40 billion euros ($ 45 billion) for medium -term commerce,” said Meloni after the talks. “The objective we are looking for with our Turkish partners is to strengthen European and Mediterranean industrial autonomy,” she added. Italy is Turkey's second trading partner in Europe, bilateral trade worth $ 32.2 billion in 2024, according to Rome. The two leaders also discussed the war in Ukraine and tensions in the Middle East before a larger meeting with ministers on both sides, said a source from the government of Rome. “The objective is to strengthen cooperation and strategic partnership between the two nations” and “economic and commercial relations, which have developed considerably in recent years,” said the source. The summit comes from the invasion of Ukraine by Russia has pushed the European Union, of which Italy is part, to seek deeper security ties with Turkey, a member of NATO and a long -standing candidate to join the block of 27 countries. With the orders of the arms industry in response to the conflict, the Italian defense company Leonardo and the producer of Turkish drones Baykar agreed to jointly develop without pilot air systems. Migration, a key subject for the Italian far -right Italian Prime Minister, was also raised on the agenda, said the source. Ankara has played a leading role in recent years to help irregular arrivals in Europe, in exchange for billions of euros in Brussels. The delegations were also to discuss cooperation in transport, infrastructure, space and sport, with Italy and Turkey, which jointly host the European football championships 2032, said the source.

