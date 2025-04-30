From the speed of Macron and Trump to the slowness of Boris Johnson, other governments react to the emergency room

In FranceThe institutional figure of the President of the Republic goes from the absolute monarch and the father of the family. Tasks that Emmanuel Macron He fills a glottonera comparable to that of all his predecessors in the Ellso.

Of the death of a … soldier, in fear U Middle EastTo the big international catsters, the president, Macron in this case, rushed to quickly announce a solemn declaration, which generally broadcast all the radio and television channels live.

Advertisements and reactions to important events, dramas or decisions or decisions are made with extreme speed. It is a tradition in which they have agreed, since 1958, when the Republic V is founded, De Gaulle,, Giscard d'Estaing,, Mitterrand,, Chirac,, Holland,, Sarkozy Y Macron.

Before the simple murder of a Muslim in a place of worship of the past, Macron and his Prime Minister, French BayronThey reacted quickly. And the Ministers of the Interior and Justice rushed to coordinate their Psame to the family of the deceased.

During the last large natural catstrophic of which France was, the hurricane which causes important causes Mayottein the archipelash of the ComorosMacron and his entire government were directly involved from the first moment with direct interventions, extended over time, before, during and after the Catstroph, with the declaration of a national mourning day. But, therefore, I lost the calipers with the inhabitants of the island when they complained about the slowness of humanitarian aid, he informs Juan Pedro Quionerocorresponding in pars.

Exhibition of American presidents at the media

In USAThe presidential reaction to the Elctric or disasters is generally immediate. They spend hours without the president appearing or aging a clear message. AssetFor example, he appeared personally in the press room of the White House A few hours after the Helicpter accident in Washington in January 2025, accepting dozens of questions live. Perhaps because of this haste, he ended up blaming the incident with disabled intellectuals and diversity quotas in civil aviation. BidenAlthough less given to the exhibition, he also reacted in a few hours. It is a constant: in the United States, the president is much more exposed to the media than in other passes.

The official response, although it involves the federal government and Federal Agency for Emergency Management (FEMA)It is also generally more than in other democracies. However, in the case of the call for Texas In February 2021, the deployment was late and showed local limitations. Texas collapses under an extreme for Storm. Over 4.5 million people found themselves without electricity. The gas, carbon, nuclear and elk factories failed. Everything at once.

The government of the state does not react effectively. The governor Greg Abbott guilty of renewals. There was no emergency plan. Shelters, food, water lacked. The federal response arrived on February 14, when Biden declares the state of emergency. FEMA envy generators, covers, supplies. But the Dao was already huge. Texas Network, isolated from the rest of the country, has prevented rapid support. The total service of the service is slow almost a week. At that time, the CAD was huge: there were at least 246 people dead by hypothermia, poisoning and lack of medical care, reports David wentcorresponding to Washington.

Italy reacts quickly in communication

Italian governments react with rapid communication and explanations to natural cats or extraordinary events. For this, they have the precious collaboration of Civil protectionvery effective. In general, they give immediate information in a timely manner. But they generally receive criticisms due to the lack of prevention. Italy underwent a large turnover at 3:20 a.m. September 28, 2003. It was practically the whole country, except for Squarelack of electricity. Shortly after learning that the cause was in a chain of chess in the transmission lines, from Switzerland. The government, then chaired by Silvio BerlusconiHe gave official information explaining the causes about four hours later.

In another large tragedy, on April 6, 2009, at 3:32 am, a strong earthquake of magnitude 6.3 shake the city of Laquila and a large part of the region of Acute. 309 people died and 1,500 were injured. He was one of the worst natural disasters of contemporary Italy. The government reacts quickly. Silvio Berlusconi, then Prime Minister, visited the few hours after the earthquake.

Giorgia Meloni greets one of the people affected by the floods in Emilia-Romaa in 2023



AFP





During the government of Giorgia meloni There have been several natural catsatrophies, with a practically immediate informative response. They highlighted the floods Emilia-Roma In May 2023, which affected 44 municipalities, with at least 17 dead and 50,000 displaced. The government reacts quickly. There was immediate information to citizens. In addition, Giorgia Meloni left the G7 summit in Japan and returned to Italy to coordinate the emergency and visit the region.

In Italy, he had a great impact on a call in Spain. This is the excellent news in the first pages of peridation. TVs and radios also gave detailed information, stressing with a certain surprise that there was no explanation or specific information on the level for several hours, he informs Ngel gmez fuentescorresponding to Rome.

Efficiency and speed in Germany

In August 2002, a few meters from a woman who cried with her son in arms on the banks of the Elba Elba, whose flood had brought her back, the German Minister for Foreign Affairs Gerhard Schrder He informed “in situ” of the population of the measures which have been taken to finish evacuating the area and emptying water as soon as possible. Social demrata transported water boots and raincoats with rolled sleeves. He even stained the mud face while the rescue teams continue to work in the region.

Years later, in 2013, the chancellor Merkel He also appeared with his Chirucas boots and a raincoat to encourage hundreds of volunteers who shrink water and reassure people affected by the first emergency aid program. With these same boots, I went to the territory affected by the floods in 2021 Rhine-palatinado. The roses of the Regin began to overflow the symbo at night and Merkel gave its first press conference on the La Mana field on Sunday, accompanied by technicians who direct the evacuations and their Minister of Finance, Olaf Scholzwho also announced the first 300 million euros in victim assistance. Already as a German Chancellor, Scholz has followed this same reaction policy in successive crises. On December 21, 2024, for example, personally informed Magdeburg on the first results of the survey on the abuses in which five people died a few hours after the facts.

The German Chancellor, Olaf Scholz, visiting a flooded area during the Bavaria floods in June of the past year



Reuters





Merkel and Scholz personally reported on the development of pandemicsurrounded by virologists Instituto Robert Koch. And Scholz explained personally, in press conferences and parliament, the new security situation which led the German government to undertake a rearmament policy, reports Rosala Schez, correspondent in Berln.

From the clumsiness of Johnson to the cunning of Starmer

In the United Kingdom, emergency management is based on the legislation of 2004, which follows the principle of subsidiarity: the best place to make decisions is always the local level, as recently explained to ABC the British Lucy Easthopeone of the greatest experts in the world in disaster management and teacher of the Bath University. This gives local authorities the power and resources necessary to act immediately, minimizing the dependence on a centralized response, which can sometimes be late. Despite this, the central government's response over the years has been uneven.

Given the emergencies, the MS COMN is that the first official statements against emergencies are made by the Prime Minister's spokesperson or by the local manager of affected areas. The direct appearance, if necessary, of the Prime Minister, is generally later, which contrasts with the practice in Spain, where the president of the government should appear publicly immediately. Sometimes, here does not even appear, but for example, it gives statements directly once it reaches the affected area.

The British Prime Minister, with a mask during the cocovio pandemic, who takes him to the USI after visiting a hospital



AFP





During the floods of November 7, 2019 in northern England, the first public declaration of a government spokesperson occurred on the day of the day through a declaration from the Ministry of Housing. Afterwards, Boris Johnson He made his first public appearance on November 13, six days later, with “in situ” statements. During the pandemic, the first official declaration of a sanitary spokesman took place on March 3, 2020, when the action plan was presented at a press conference, and Boris Johnson appeared that it gives before the press. But his first big direct message to the nation took place on March 23, 2020, in a television statement announcing confinement.

In the floods of January 2024, the first official declaration of a spokesman arrived one day after Rishi SunakWith a visit to damage and public declarations, he performed on January 7, six days later. In the far right of the disturbances of summer of the past year, after the attack on SouthThere was no immediate declaration of spokespersons in the early hours, and the first public communication was directly from the Prime Minister, Keir StarmerAugust 1, with an official declaration of Downing Streetthree days after the start of the riots, reports Ivannia Salazarcorresponding to London.