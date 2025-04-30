Twin Soleil, problems or reality

JAKARTA – The question of “Twin Sun” in Indonesian policy resurfaced after the inauguration of Prabowo suffered as 8th President of the Republic of Indonesia. This phenomenon refers to the concerns that the government will be colored by dualism to management, where Prabowo must share the influence with former president Joko Widodo (Jokowi). Its main concern about the conditions is that the government will not work effectively if Prabowo must constantly accommodate the interests and the shadow of Jokowi.

The start of Matahari Kembar's issue emerged after a number of cabinet ministers, Prabowo, who is also a former Jokowi subordinate, visited Jokowi's residence, solo at the start of Syawal 2025. Jokowi.

Some of their comments when they were questioned by journalists ended up being an extended error. Several ministers had mentioned Jokowi as “a former boss and even his boss”, which aroused speculation according to which they still considered Jokowi as an influential figure. So that a certain number of speculation developed and their allegations are still loyal to Jokowi. Loyalty is not only for Prabowo as its superior or they seem to play twice.

<a href="https://ads.sibernetworks.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=aab3ec5c&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" target="_blank"><img decoding="async" class="lazyload" src="https://ads.sibernetworks.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=15&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=aab3ec5c" alt=""/></a>

The strengthening of the sunscreen twin surfaced for the first time, the 6th President of the Republic of Indonesia, Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono, warned that Indonesia should not have “two suns” because it would create confusion in the direction of government. Two centers of power will only divide national cohesivity and weaken political stability, in fact the SBY declaration that he spoke of the position of the internal president of the Democratic Party between Sby and Ahy who recalled Democrats from the position of the President of the Democratic Party.

However, a certain number of politicians see this as a satire in Prabowo and his government which, at the time, met and still invited discussions on his former boss, this was considered a stage which led to the formation of twin terms of the sun because they were fighting for influence.

Although Jokowi himself has always stressed that there is no twin sun, “which is not going with the rallying person can be with anyone,” he said. “He insists that there is no twin sun, only one sun, namely President Prabowo suffered, already,” he said, pushing the questions of journalists at the time.

The problem, this twin sun exploded after a number of former ministers of Jokowi's subordinates, who are currently the Red and White Cabinet of Prabowo, flocked to Jokowi's residence, for the gathering of Eid al-Fitr. Then a statement came out of the minister, such as Wahyu Trenggono, the KKP Minister and the Minister of Health Budi Sadikin who responded after meeting his former superiors, and even his superiors. The declaration gave birth to various interpretations, in particular interpretations of the loyalty of ministers. Between President Prabowo or still faithful to Jokowi. This declaration has become a controversy and was made by many parties so that the term twin Sun appeared.

The visit of a certain number of Prabowo ministers at the Jokowi residence was also recalled by a PKS politician, Mardani Ali will be, who recalled that even if Prabowo did not feel offended by the meeting, this could be the hypothesis of the emergence of the Sun.

Former vice-president Ma'ruf Amin commented the question of “Twin Sun” (Diah Ayu / Vo)

“It's good”

“It's good”

“It's good”

“It's good”

Although recently the public relations of the PKS DPP, Mabruri said that the declaration was the personal expression of Mardani and was not linked to the institutional PKS, because Mardani is no longer in the DPP PKS, currently Mardani is only the inter-parliamentary cooperation agency in the DPR committee.

The visit of several former ministers who now continue in the Red and White Cabinet under the government of President Prabowo, at the Jokowi residence, comments and declarations emerged who then made a lot of confusion, as if there were two, Trenggono, the Minister of KKP who was present at the Jokowi residence by meeting his former boss and always his boss, to stay in touch. As if the two ministers still had loyalty to Prabowo and Jokowi, even if Jokowi has no more influence. In addition to going to Jokowi by a number of ministers.

The visit of the students of Sespimmen (Sekorah Staf and Pimpinan Mennengah Polri) also visited the house of Jokowi, which raises questions from many parties, the military expert Slamet Ginting assessed that the arrival of a certain number of students his Pimmen was impossible without authorization of the chief of the national police, in particular that the police are confronted with the Ijaza.

A number of ministers who were surprised meeting Jokowi said it was just a normal gathering visit. According to the secretary general of the Part Party, Eko Hendro Punomo (alias Eko Patrio) “in my opinion, it is a very reasonable moment. In addition, the atmosphere after Ramadan, the nuances are always in the spirit of Halalbihalal. I therefore see this meeting as a form of ordinary friendship, it is enough to be perceived in all types of tracks”, told Derced on Sunday.

Eko said that the meeting in Solo was a rally between the ministers who served President Prabowo Soubianto and Jokowi today. According to Eko, friendship has a positive side and maintains good relationships between national personalities. According to Eko, “the term of the twin sun is excessive”

The emergence of the question of the Sun Kembar will have implications for various things, among other things, some people see that this can lead to the flight of the management authorities. In the presidential system, the president is the only holder of the mandate of the people. If the Minister still seeks instructions from the former president, this could obscure the government's hierarchy and weaken the authority of Prabowo as a supreme leader.

He can also create potential political conflicts. If Jokowi remains active to provide comments outside the official structure, Prabowo government policies are likely to be diluted by former political interests. The political observer Hendri Satrio (Hensa) considers that this problem can trigger instability if it is not managed properly.

In fact, this could be a threat to political stability, Prabowo himself said that he was “not a beggar president”, saying that his management should be respected. However, if the twin solar problem continues to develop, this could trigger an internal friction among the elites supported by the government.

Efforts to reject twin problems

Jokowi has repeatedly denied this problem, saying that there are “no twins” and that the only legitimate leader is Prabowo 110. One of the strategic steps to reduce this problem is Jokowi's decision as an Indonesian representative at Pope Francis funeral to the Vatican. Pan considers that this step shows Prabowo's confidence in Jokowi and confirms at the same time that governance takes place constitutionally.

However, some observers such as Pangi Syarwi Chaniago have recalled that although Prabowo does not seem disturbed, “dark passengers” (political actors who take advantage of the situation) can manipulate this dynamic to their advantage.

In order for the government to take place effectively, Prabowo must strongly affirm its authority. Slamet Ginting has seen the emergence of a petition from the Soldier Purnawirawan Forum containing 8 declarations of their position signed around 300 generals, dozens of marketing and could be ammunition for Prabowo to release its links with Jokowi so far.

In addition, the question of the twin sun is spreading with the emergence of the attitudes of a number of TNI retired soldiers, in addition to being a support for Prabowo to separate from the shadow of Jokowi and appear completely as president. In addition to transmitting the troubles with the submission of 8 declarations of their attitude, the declarations signed by around 300 generals, dozens of marshals were also dozens of lieutenant-colonel in addition to calling the return of the original constitution 45 also calling for the indictment of the vice-president Gibran Rakabumingraka on the reason that the process violated the Constitution.

Meanwhile, a number of figures suggest that maintaining good relations with Jokowi is important for stability, the boundaries between friendship and political intervention must be clear. Otherwise, Twin Suns' question will continue to be a shadow that disrupts power consolidation and the objective of national development.

The English, Chinese, Japanese, Arabic and French versions are automatically generated by AI. There may therefore still be inaccuracies in the translation, please always see the Indonesian as our main language. (System supported by Digitalsiber.iD)