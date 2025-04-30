Politics
XI inspects the Shanghai large model incubator, stressing Chinese AI ambitions
Chinese President Xi Jinping, also secretary general of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China and president of the Central Military Commission, visits the Shanghai Foundation Model Innovation Center, a large model incubator which houses more than 100 companies in Shanghai, East China, April 29, 2025. XI XI made an inspection trip to Shanghai on Tuesday. [Photo/Xinhua]
Shanghai – President Xi Jinping visited an incubator of large models in Shanghai on Tuesday, urging the city to take the lead in the development and governance of AI while highlighting the vast potential of the China industry.
The trip occurred four days after the management of China convened a dedicated AI study session, during which XI called a step ahead in this strategic sector.
“AI technology is evolving rapidly and is entering an explosive growth phase,” said Xi, also secretary general of the Central Committee of the Chinese Communist Party (CPC) and president of the Central Military Commission, while visiting the Shanghai Foundation Model Innovation Center, a large model incubator with more than 100 companies.
During the study session of the CPC Central Political Bureau Political Bureau Committee last Friday, XI stressed that AI, as a strategic technology leading the new cycle of science and industrial transformation, has profoundly changed the way people work and live.
The Party Central Committee attaches great importance to the development of AI and has improved high -level design and strengthened implementation efforts in recent years, Xi said at the session.
In the incubator, XI joined a fair on the theme of the autonomous evolution of new generation intelligent agents, engaging discussions with young innovators on site.
“AI is an emerging industry, and it is also an industry that belongs to young people,” said Xi.
He then entered an AI product experience store, where he wondered in detail on the functions and trends on the product market, and tried a pair of smart glasses for a first -hand experience.
Shanghai announced a full plan last December aimed at developing an ecosystem of the world class AI industry by 2025, including measures to intensify global cooperation. In 2024, the Shanghai AI industry scale exceeded 400 billion yuan (around 55 billion US dollars).
The Chinese AI market should experience substantial growth in the coming years, according to International Data Corporation. American companies, including Tesla and Microsoft, have set the prospect of the commercial perspectives of the Chinese AI market.
The Delta region of the Yangtze River, anchored by Shanghai, is at the forefront of Chinese AI innovation. Deepseek, from Hangzhou in the southern part of the Delta region, is less than 200 kilometers from Shanghai.
Noting the rich Chinese data resources, the complete industrial system and the enormous market, Xi told Shanghai that the country has large AI development prospects, emphasizing improved political support and a culture of talent.
The culture and strengthening of the AI industry were included in the 14th Chinese five -year plan and its vision of development for 2035, aimed at advancing the sector to a beneficial, safe and fair direction.
A recent report from the University of Stanford has shown that China reduces the gap with the United States in the development of advanced AI models.
According to a report by the World Intellectual Property Organization, China has exceeded the global ranking with more than 38,000 patent applications for generative AI between 2014 and 2023.
“Despite external pressure and technological blockages, China has the ability to take advantage of AI technology to stimulate LeapFrog's economic growth and considerably improve productivity,” Liang Zheng, Deputy Vice-Vice-Vice-Vice-Governance of the Institute for Institute for International Governance at the University of Tsinghua, told Xinhua Zheng Zheng.
“In the middle of the governance landscape of fragmented and exclusive AI, China can play a crucial role in promoting global cooperation,” added Liang.
Calling AI a global public good, Chinese management is committed to helping nations in the world worldwide strengthening technological capacity, thus shrinking the world division of AI.
XI exhorted Shanghai on Tuesday to adopt its historic role as a leading international center for scientific and technological innovation and to turn into a high field of world-renowned science-technology.
